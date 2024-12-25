Politics & Law
Home Sports

Vietnamese young weightlifting team lead Asian championship

December 25, 2024 - 10:22
Việt Nam are among the leading teams at the 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Weightlifting  

 Vietnamese  lifter K'Dương (centre) earns six golds in the 55kg category in the 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Doha, Qatar. Photo of AWF

 HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam are among the leading teams at the 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Doha, Qatar.

After six days of competition, the junior athletes have secured nine golds, 13 silvers and nine bronzes, placing them second below Kazakhstan which has won 12  golds.

In the youth class, they were in top position with 11 golds and five silvers. Thailand, with ten golds and Uzbekistan, with seven are second and third, respectively.

Among the best athletes from Việt Nam are K'Dương with six golds in the 55kg junior and youth categories. He also set three new world and Asian junior records of 116kg in snatch, 146kg in clean and jerk and 262kg in total.

Y Liên won four golds and one silver in the women's 49kg junior and youth classes.

SEA Games champion Trần Minh Trí took three golds in the men's junior 67kg.

“It is a great achievement for K’Dương as an individual and for Việt Nam overall," said manager of the Vietnamese team, Nguyễn Huy Hùng.

"My athletes performed well at the world junior championship and now they are doing well at the Asian event. They have gave it their best and we respect their efforts."

The Doha championships featured nearly 350 athletes from different countries and regions. It closed on December 25. VNS

weightlifting k'Duong world youth record

see also

More on this story

Sports

Teen skater Chiêu Linh figures it out

Chiêu Linh (born Trần Khánh Linh), 18, is a familiar name in the Vietnamese figure skating community. Behind the triumphs, a young girl once battled inner emptiness, finding strength in self-embrace to fuel her passion.
Sports

Việt Nam put five past Myanmar

The Brazilian-born striker was evidently the focal point of the Vietnamese attack in this match, as most of the forward passes were pumped towards him.

