World Trail Majors welcomes Việt Nam Mountain Marathon to global stage

SA PA — Sa Pa’s Việt Nam Mountain Marathon (VMM), the oldest ultra-trail race in the country, has been accepted into the exclusive list of just 12 races on the World Trail Majors circuit. This prestigious recognition places Việt Nam’s trail running firmly on the global stage, establishing it as one of the premier mountain running destinations in the world.

With VMM's inclusion in the World Trail Majors, Việt Nam now stands alongside countries such as Australia, Canada, France, Hong Kong (China), Japan, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, the US and the UK, each hosting a race in this esteemed group.

The World Trail Majors is a non-profit alliance of 12 events, many of which were pioneers of trail running in their respective nations. Similarly, the VMM ignited trail racing in Việt Nam, becoming the first ultra-trail race in the country back in 2013.

Key races now aligned with VMM include the Black Canyon Ultras in the US, South Africa’s RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town, Portugal’s MIUT-Madeira Island Ultra-Trail, and Spain’s the North Face Transgrancanaria. Two other Asian races are also part of the circuit: Japan’s Mount Fuji 100 and the Anta Hong Kong 100.

In addition to providing a curated list of iconic races, the World Trail Majors offers a ranking system and overall championship prizes for elite runners. This year’s female World Trail Majors joint champion is the US’s Courtney Dauwalter, widely regarded as one of the greatest female ultra runners of all time.

Janet Ng of the World Trail Majors and President of the International Trail Running Association (ITRA) participated in this year’s 50km VMM. She remarked: “It is an absolute pleasure for us to welcome the VMM into the World Trail Majors. The breathtaking mountain views, the incredible organisation by the team, and the warm support from local communities make this race truly special. The villagers along the route, with their smiles and high-fives from the kids, provided the energy we needed to keep going. I am sure you will all enjoy this beautiful and authentic race that also makes a meaningful impact by generously supporting local charities.”

David Lloyd, race director of VMM and the Topas Việt Nam Trail Series, expressed pride in joining the other 11 great races that comprise the World Trail Majors. He stated: “This is a great opportunity to unite with world-class races, showcasing the beauty of Việt Nam’s oldest trail race and the country’s trail culture to the world. With a history dating back to 2013 and thousands of runners from 50 nations participating, the VMM is truly one of the friendliest and most welcoming races you could wish for. This friendliness, combined with incredible trail scenery and the diverse cultures of local ethnic groups, creates an experience that truly lives up to the World Trail Majors tagline: a 'Race of a Lifetime'.”

Trần Ngọc Quân, vice race director of VMM and COO of organiser Topas Travel Việt Nam, who has been part of the event since its inception, said: “The VMM being recognised as one of the World Trail Majors is a tremendous honour and a testament to the effort and passion that the Topas team have invested in this event since 2013. We hope that VMM's inclusion in the World Trail Majors is not only seen as a personal achievement for the organising team, but also as a victory for the trail running community in Việt Nam and a source of national pride on the international stage. The VMM is about more than simply running trails; it is about supporting the community, developing tourism and promoting Vietnamese culture to the world.”

At VMM, the flagship distance will be the VMM100km with a 5,500m elevation gain. However, there are also 70km, 50km, 21km and 10km trails that take mountain runners on incredible routes through Việt Nam’s northern mountains and small villages.

In addition to the variety of trails, VMM is renowned for its mountaintop finish line lodge, where runners can celebrate after finishing, enjoying a vibrant party atmosphere complete with music, bonfires and even two mountaintop infinity pools for the ultimate recovery experience. The entire event, from start to finish party, is celebrated for its friendly atmosphere, with local runners warmly welcoming international participants. The people of Sa Pa come out in force to support the race, which is the largest annual international event in the town.

VMM takes pride in its strong charitable ethos, part of the Topas Việt Nam Trail Series, which has raised over US$500,000 for charity. — VNS