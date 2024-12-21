Việt Nam put five past Myanmar

Anh Đức

VIỆT TRÌ — In his national team debut against Myanmar, highly thought off striker Nguyễn Xuân Son provided a classy performance with two assists and a brace in the second half to grant Việt Nam pole position of the 2024 ASEAN Championship Group B.

Việt Nam endured a goalless first half for the fourth consecutive match, before scoring five times through Bùi Vĩ Hào, Xuân Son's double and Nguyễn Quang Hải and Nguyễn Tiến Linh to send the fully packed crowd in Việt Trì Stadium, Phú Thọ into jubilation.

Xuân Son, the V.League's record-shattering player who completed his naturalisation in September, was immediately registered for the 2024 ASEAN Championship, but only became eligible from this match onwards.

The Brazilian-born striker was evidently the focal point of the Vietnamese attack in this match, as most of the forward passes were pumped towards him. Son however, had difficulties finding the net despite pulling off multiple powerful strikes towards keeper Pyae Phyo Thu's goal.

Myanmar, despite needing two or more goals to progress into the semifinals, failed to claim possession and instead sat back to wait for counterattack opportunities. However, on the day that the Vietnamese defence played superbly, the number of dangerous chances for Myanmar were zero.

Despite a lackluster first half in attack, Việt Nam kept on true to their positive play and got the opening goal they wanted right in the 48th minute.

A great one-two between Xuân Son led to a powerful shot towards goal by Văn Toàn, which rebounded to Xuân Son who crossed in for Vĩ Hào, to tap in the empty net.

The opening goal lifted Việt Trì Stadium as well as the mentality of the Golden Star Warriors. Just seven minutes after Hào's opener, Việt Nam doubled their lead as Son got his debutant international goal for Việt Nam. A sly feint to the left foot before easily placing the ball into the bottom left corner showed the difference in class between Việt Nam's No.12 and his opponents. Son then kissed the Vietnamese flag on his shirt to celebrate his unforgettable moment.

An exhausted Myanmar side slowly crumbled and Việt Nam got even more chances late into the game. Nguyễn Quang Hải made it 3-0 after a signature first time left-footed strike inside the box. Bùi Vĩ Hào could even have his double, had it not been for VAR's intervention.

Xuân Son further proved his worth in the final minutes of the match, as he completed his brace in the 90th minute after a great assist from Tiến Linh. Son later repaid Linh's favour with an assist of his own, as he placed Việt Nam's No.22 in a one-on-one which Linh gracefully finished to complete Việt Nam's eye-captivating performance.

"I feel very happy for this moment in my life. Three points, win, great job," said Xuân Son.

"The boss told me to enjoy the game before the match. The players were very good guys, they supported me always... and the atmosphere (of the fans) was very good. I will never forget this night."

"This country gave me everything: a home, support, friends. I just want to give my talent here and help the Việt Nam national team."

Elsewhere in Surakarta, the Philippines surprisingly progressed into the semi-finals at the expense of Indonesia, who had only themselves to blame. A blatant red card from captain Muhammad Ferarri in the first half and a penalty in the second half were enough for the Philippines to seal their ticket into the semifinals, where they'll face top contenders Thailand.

The results mean that Việt Nam progressed as Group B leaders, and will face Singapore in the semifinals on December 26 for the first leg at Jalan Besar Stadium, before returning to Việt Trì Stadium on December 29 for the second leg. — VNS