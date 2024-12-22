Teen skater Chiêu Linh figures it out

By Quỳnh Anh (with additional interview by Nguyễn Long)

Chiêu Linh (born Trần Khánh Linh), 18, is a familiar name in the Vietnamese figure skating community.

Dubbed the "ice angel", she won her first international title in 2016 and has since amassed 21 golds, two silvers, and two bronzes at top competitions both at home and abroad.

Behind the triumphs, a young girl once battled inner emptiness, finding strength in self-embrace to fuel her passion.

"My mother taught me early on that success comes not just from books, but from learning diverse skills," Linh told Việt Nam News.

"I began learning English at three, took up sports at four, and won city chess medals throughout primary school. I began skating in 2014, and two years later, I knew I wanted to go professional from the first time I was asked. My parents want me to think it through. Once convinced, they agreed, reminding me to stay committed and face every challenge without complaint," she said.

A girl of determination, Linh pursues her goals with unwavering resolve. Fuelled by her passion for figure skating, the 11-year-old girl pushed through every challenge to make her dream a reality.

She set high expectations for herself, thinking she had to achieve this and that. Linh admitted she couldn't bear failure and was deeply weighed down by wins and losses.

"My initial goal in figure skating was to master difficult and highly dangerous moves," she said.

"Back then, I was a child who was unable to control my emotions. I was kicked off the rink several times for showing a bad attitude during practice whenever something upset me, or I felt I hadn’t done well."

No path laid with roses

It was her relentless effort and determination that brought her remarkable success.

Yet, no journey is without its setbacks.

Despite her love for the sport, there were times Linh felt like quitting, moments she now calls her ‘lowest points’. No one would have guessed there was a phase when she hated and resented figure skating.

In her diary, she wrote, "Why am I so bound to this sport? What do I owe it?"

"I failed far more times than I won,” Linh said.

“In 2018-2019, before a competition in Russia, I faced constant failures. My parents and coaches never pressured me, but I put that overpressure on myself, leading to mistakes. My attitude towards practice and competition was poor. Failure only deepened my frustration and loss of control."

Before a competition in September 2018, she called her mum, exhausted and in tears.

Her mum said: "Push through this one, then we’ll see. If nothing changes, we’ll stop."

Linh said: “Soon after, I won a silver medal. Hitting rock bottom felt like a turning point, reminding me, I won’t stay down forever. With persistence, I’ll rise."

Starting young, Linh moved away from her family to pursue figure skating. The intense training, with its strict demands, was challenging even for an adult. Moreover, she balanced her studies with training for international competitions.

Countless difficulties came her way.

"Knowledge is important to me, so I balance studying with professional training, which is both exhausting and stressful," she said.

"I feel the pressure to study hastily. Unlike others with a regular routine, I had to rush to catch up with the curriculum after returning from competitions. During my 10th grade, I struggled with depression and was isolated by my classmates, who thought I was strange.

"Living in Australia during my teen years, away from my family, I lost that connection and began to clash with my parents. In 2022, after competing in two major events, my depression worsened. During that time, I went to practise simply to go through the motions, following my coach’s instructions without any motivation to train. I felt drained, yet the fire inside me still burned."

The journey of pouring her heart into figure skating was also her path to growth. Last year, after being accepted into the National Economics University, she officially retired.

"Wanting to showcase my skills, I focused solely on mastering difficult moves like the 2.5 and 3 rotations in the air. When I finally achieved the 2.5 rotations, it was also when I suffered an injury, preventing me from competing in singles or performing jumps anymore,” she said.

"My three spinal discs were bulging and misaligned, with the most severe injury being my back. My ligaments, knees, and ankles were also chronically injured from over-training. I realised I had to be more realistic. At 18, I couldn’t keep living like I did when I was younger. As a child, I could do anything, but as I grew up, I needed to focus on building my future.

"I felt I had reached the limits of what I could achieve in figure skating at that time. My mindset changed too. Instead of striving for difficult moves and records, I wanted to enjoy skating, to perform and glide beautifully, without needing external validation. Looking back on the intense training, I yearned for peace. I felt empty, realising that success meant nothing if it no longer brought me joy.”

Back to where it all began

On her first day after retiring, Linh felt a sense of novelty, comfort, and freedom. Before that, she had to carefully watch what she ate, how she ate, and how she trained. And perhaps, choosing to stop something gives her the chance to realise what she truly belongs to.

As a coach, Linh trains young skaters, guiding those who dream of competing professionally or simply enjoying the sport.

Linh has discovered that the passion for figure skating inside her has not yet faded.

"There were moments I regretted retiring, missing the sport,” Linh said. "Coaching aspiring international competitors reignited my passion. A few months ago, I considered another path, but I realised figure skating is my true strength, and I should all nurture my own.”

After sustaining a career-ending injury in women’s singles dance, Linh decided to shift to pair skating.

Through the highs and lows of her career, Linh’s love for skating never lost glide, and her resilience always stayed on track.

"Now, I've regained my passion and desire to push myself further, to master new moves. Before, I felt stuck, thinking I had conquered enough,” Linh told Việt Nam News.

"I want to fullfil my dream of being a performer on the ice, where I feel like a friend to myself, my body gracefully gliding across the rink." – VNS