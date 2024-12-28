Lawrence S. Ting Charity Walk 2025 to take place in January

HCM CITY – The 20th edition of the annual Lawrence S. Ting Charity Walk will take place on the morning of January 11, 2025, at The Crescent Strip, Phú Mỹ Hưng New City Centre, District 7, HCM City.

This annual event, organised by Phú Mỹ Hưng Development Corporation in partnership with the People's Committees of District 7, District 8, and Nhà Bè and Bình Chánh districts, aims to raise funds to support the underprivileged during Lunar New Year (Tết).

The event also supports the "Chung một tấm lòng" Fund of HCM City Television and the “Sponsoring Association for Sports Talents” of the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports.

With the theme “Footsteps of sharing”, this year's walk is expected to attract 6,000 participants. The organisers hope to continue receiving support from the press, businesses, and philanthropists to collectively bring warmth to those facing difficult circumstances.

The Lawrence S. Ting Charity Walk was first organised by Phú Mỹ Hưng Development Corporation in 2006 with the goal of promoting physical fitness through walking and mobilising donations to assist the less fortunate during the Tết holiday.

Over the years, the programme has gained community-wide participation and the support of local authorities, becoming a well-attended annual social event.

Since 2008, District 7, District 8, Nhà Bè District, and Bình Chánh District have joined hands to oraganise the programme.

To date, after 19 editions, the programme has attracted over 232,000 participants and raised over VNĐ48 billion (US$1.9 million) to support the disadvantaged.

All contributions have been directed to the districts’ For The Poor funds to improve the living conditions of those in need, including activities such as building charitable houses and renovating homes. The programme also supports various other charitable funds.

At this year's 20th edition, the organisers aim to raise VNĐ3.4 billion ($134,000). – VNS