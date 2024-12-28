Countdown Party, half marathon to mark a prospective new year in city

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội will welcome the New Year with the Herbalife Countdown Party 2025 and the Việt Nam International Half Marathon 2025 powered by Herbalife on December 31 and January 1, promising a dazzling conclusion to 2024 and a vibrant start to 2025.

These events are highlights of the Hello New Year 2025 programme, organised by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, the Việt Nam Athletics Federation, and renowned broadcaster Vietcontent.

“As always, we’ve prepared exciting activities for the city to celebrate the New Year,” said Đỗ Đình Hồng, Director of the Department. “It’s an opportunity for Hanoians and people from surrounding areas to enjoy this special transition into the new year and look forward to greater success.”

Countdown Party highlights

The Countdown Party, themed "Living the Moment", will feature a spectacular music and dance extravaganza with performances by renowned artists and bands such as HIEUTHUHAI, Minh Hằng, Amee, Phương Ly, Dương Edward, Vũ Phụng Tiên, and Coolkid.

This celebration promises to be a captivating cultural event, bringing residents and visitors together to welcome 2025 with excitement and optimism.

The Herbalife Countdown Party 2025 promises an unforgettable experience, with performances set on an elaborately designed stage featuring state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems. Spectators will enjoy an electrifying artistic extravaganza from 8 p.m. to midnight on December 31.

As the new year dawns, attention will shift to the Việt Nam International Half Marathon 2025, now in its third edition. This is the only running event in Hà Nội licensed and supervised by the Asian Athletics Association, attracting around 5,000 participants in the 21km, 10km, and 5km categories for both elite and amateur competitors.

Leading the pack are national champions Nguyễn Thị Oanh and Hoàng Nguyên Thanh, both record holders in the half marathon category, who are determined to defend their titles. Challengers such as SEA Games marathon silver medalist Lê Thị Tuyết and steeplechase winner Nguyễn Trung Cường are expected to provide stiff competition, aiming to break the dominance of their senior rivals.

In addition to individual races, there will be team and family events, fostering a festive spirit of community and inclusivity.

Organisers have announced a record prize pool of VNĐ550 million (US$21,600), surpassing rewards from previous full marathon events in the city. Awards will be presented to top-ranking runners, teams, and families.

According to Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, General Secretary of the Việt Nam Athletics Federation, the marathon routes will take participants past Hà Nội’s historic landmarks, iconic attractions, and charming streets in the districts of Hoàn Kiếm, Ba Đình, Hai Bà Trưng, and Tây Hồ.

To ensure a safe and smooth event, the routes will be completely closed to traffic, with comprehensive security and medical care services in place.

These dual celebrations are set to bring together residents and visitors, creating a vibrant and memorable start to 2025 for Hà Nội.

The event promises more than just a race, with a range of exciting activities hosted at the tournament’s Expo on December 30–31 around the iconic Hoàn Kiếm Lake area.

“Our annual half marathon has become a staple event for many runners,” said Đỗ Đình Hồng, Director of the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports. “It’s a chance for both local and international marathoners to relax and enjoy running while experiencing the beauty of Hà Nội.”

Hồng described the race as a meaningful way to bid farewell to a challenging year and step into a new one filled with hope and success. “Wake up early, walk or run around our city, and you’ll see how beautiful and peaceful Hà Nội truly is. We hope our runners will help spread the stunning charm of Hà Nội to the world,” he added.

Speaking at a press conference on December 27, Vũ Văn Thắng, General Director of Herbalife Việt Nam and Cambodia, described the tournament as a symbol of perseverance and determination.

“This race is not just about physical endurance but embodies the spirit of overcoming limits. Herbalife is proud to promote sportsmanship and encourage an active, positive lifestyle,” he said.

“Through running, we leave behind the challenges of the old year and embrace the new year with optimism and energy. Herbalife is honoured to contribute to creating a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere for people as they welcome a promising year ahead.”

The marathon, set against Hà Nội’s iconic landmarks and scenic streets, is poised to inspire both runners and spectators, adding a festive and uplifting spirit to the city’s New Year celebrations. VNS