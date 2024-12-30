Markswoman Vinh sets new targets after national honour

Shooting

HÀ NỘI Shooter Trịnh Thu Vinh has promised to become a better version of herself next season after being voted No 1 in the national Top 10 Athletes of 2024.

The markswoman received 1,286 points at an annual vote held in last week in Hà Nội.

It was a recognition of journalists and reporters, as well as sports managers nationwide, for Vinh's outstanding performance throughout the year.

In addition to her medals in domestic competitions, Vinh secured an Asian championships' 10m air pistol mixed doubles title in January.

Later, she secured two slots to compete in the Olympics in July. At the Paris event, she took No 4 position in the women's individual 10m air pistol and the 7th place in the 25m pistol.

These were the best results for Việt Nam's women's shooting in history.

"I am really happy to be voted the No 1 athlete in this year's poll. I knew I was on the list, but I have never thought about winning," said Vinh.

"It is a great honour for me and my pride. It will be a strong motivation that pushes me to work harder for higher achievement in the next years. I must make myself deserve what people have trusted in me.

"Yes, the honour will be accompanied by responsibility and pressure. I don't worry about it but I feel more confident to improve my expertise."

Recalling her Paris memory Vinh said it was a huge competition of top competitors. Regardless of success or failure, she was grateful for everything that she grabbed. All the lessons and experience were great for her career.

Vinh and her teammates will have many important tasks in 2025. Among them is the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand in December.

"There are many goals and plans set for me next year. One thing is for sure, I will make every effort to have the opportunity to attend the 33rd SEA Games and compete to the best of my ability," said Vinh.

"In addition, I try my best in practice and domestic and international tournaments to get the right results, improving my ranking."

Đỗ Văn Bình, president of the Việt Nam Shooting Federation (VSF), said Vietnamese markspersons earned remarkable results in 2024 in which Vinh's two Olympics' final slots were a highlight. It proved that Việt Nam's shooting was approaching continental and world levels.

In an attempt to push the process, the VSF signed a contract with Mongolian coach Byambajav Altantsetseg to support Vinh and the pistol team.

The 62-year-old represented her country at the Olympics in 1988 and 1992 before switching to be a coach.

She is assigned to lead Vietnamese shooters to victories at the SEA Games, and prepare for the Asian Games in 2026 and Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Bình said he hoped that the high determination and strong effort from all relevant parties would help their targets of having medals in the two major sporting events be successful. VNS