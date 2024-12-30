Average income of Vietnamese workers rises to VNĐ8.5 million per month

HÀ NỘI — The average income of Vietnamese workers has increased to VNĐ8.5 million per month in 2024, up VNĐ1.9 million compared to 2020, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs said at its conference held last week in Hà Nội.

The unemployment rate in urban areas remained low, below 3 per cent, while the rate of trained workers is estimated to reach 69 per cent, achieving the target assigned by the National Assembly.

The number of participants in social insurance and unemployment insurance is estimated at about 20.1 million and 15.8 million people, respectively, accounting for 42.7 per cent and 33 per cent of the working-age labour force.

The frequency of fatal work accidents has decreased by an average of 4.5 per cent per year.

The poverty rate according to the multidimensional poverty standard stayed below one per cent in 2024.

The poverty rate in poor districts is about 26 per cent, while the poverty rate of ethnic minority households is below 13.5 per cent, meeting the target assigned by the National Assembly and the Government, said the ministry.

According to the ministry's assessment, during the 2021-2024 period, the poverty rate according to the multidimensional poverty standard has decreased by about 4.2 per cent, an average decline of about 1.05 per cent per year.

The ministry pointed out that there is a slight labour shortage in key areas, where a large number of industrial parks and export processing zones are located. The number of employed workers has tended to increase, but the development of the labour market is not sustainable when the number of workers with informal jobs accounts for a large proportion.

According to Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung, one of the sector's key tasks in 2025 is to develop a flexible, modern, effective, sustainable and integrated labour market, focusing on ensuring sustainable employment and livelihoods.

The ministry will focus on job creation for youth, middle-aged workers, disadvantaged and female workers, and develop policies to formalise informal employment, he said. VNS