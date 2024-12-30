VIRESA publishes White Book, cooperates with parties to develop national esports

Esports

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Recreational and Electronic Sports Association (VIRESA) has published the Esports White Book 2022-2023 which will provide crucial and in-depth information about the esports to wider community.

The publication, which is a product jointly produced by VIRESA and OTA Network, is expected to help individuals, organisations, and businesses operate more effectively while fostering the professional growth of the esports environment in Việt Nam. Available for people from December 30, the book has Vietnamese and English versions at https://sachtrang.viresa.org.vn.

VIRESA Chairman Đỗ Việt Hùng said that there were three main issues mentioned in the book: Regional and World Esports; Panoramic Picture of Vietnamese Esports and The Forecast of the Development trend of Esports in the Future.

VIRESA reported that after the COVID-19 pandemic, the world esports has grown dramatically in many aspects. Specifically, it was recorded 532 million esports viewers worldwide in 2022. The occasional viewers was 271 million, the regular viewers was 261 million.

It is expected that by 2025, the number of regular viewers will reach 318 million people and global esports revenue will exceed US$1.86 billion.

In Việt Nam, the revenue for the entire esports industry in 2023 recorded a $5.78 million, an increase of 11.15 per cent compared to the previous year. Experts forecasted that it will reach $8.73 by 2027.

Vietnamese esports has recently made remarkable achievement in the international arena.

Việt Nam organised esports in two straight SEA Games in 2022 and 2023. Vietnamese athletes also secured top position in the 31st Games and fourth in the 32nd Games.

They brought home titles of the Global Esports Games 2022, AIC 2022, FIFAe Continental Cup 2022, second place from the Á Ionia Invitational Cup 2023 and top position of the Phygital Basketball at the Games of the Future 2024.

In other news, VIRESA, FPT Online and Funtap agreed to coordinate regularly in a long-term strategic cooperation with a view to build and develop esports community in Việt Nam.

Following their agreement, in addition to their consulting activities for building and developing esports sustainably, three parties would jointly seek and cooperate with capable and reputable businesses in the field of games and esports to bring game products with international esports to develop in Việt Nam.

Together, they would introduce and promote suitable products, services, and events in Việt Nam. As for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang individually, the parties would support the best for the national teams in training and competing for highest results in international tournaments such as: SEA Games, Asian Games and Asian Esports Games.

Chairman Hùng said this agreement was a particularly meaningful event in promoting the esports community in Việt Nam. With the presence of major international tournaments in the country in the future, Việt Nam would become one of the regional leading esports organisers. It would help to lift Việt Nam's position in the world. VNS