Việt Nam primed for ASEAN Cup showdown

PHÚ THỌ — The Vietnamese national football team are ready to tackle Thailand in the first leg of the 2024 ASEAN Cup finals at Việt Trì Stadium in Phú Thọ Province this evening.

Coach Kim Sang-sik has pledged nothing less than a win in his inaugural tournament with the Vietnamese team. “We must keep striving, and I have staked my entire career on winning the 2024 ASEAN Cup,” Kim said.

In addition to having the home-field advantage and support from the local crowd, the Vietnamese team are also benefitting from an extra rest day, compared to their opponents. Aside from the injuries to Nguyễn Văn Toàn and Hồ Tấn Tài, Việt Nam can field their strongest lineup against Thailand.

Defender Vũ Văn Thanh has returned to practice with his teammates, ready for the crucial match. Thanh had previously been sidelined due to an injury sustained during the second leg of the semi-final against Singapore, requiring him to train separately in subsequent sessions.

His return is vital, especially with coach Kim losing Tấn Tài to injury. Thanh brings a fiery playing style and valuable experience, making him essential to the team's current needs. Other players, including Xuân Mạnh and Ngọc Tân, have also resumed normal training.

In attack, the inclusion of naturalised striker Nguyễn Xuân Son has significantly bolstered Việt Nam's offensive capabilities. Over the last three matches, the team scored ten goals and created numerous scoring opportunities. Son has showcased his talent by netting five of those goals, playing a crucial role in securing Việt Nam's place in the finals.

Son currently leads the race for the tournament’s top scorer, beating four other contenders: Shawal Anuar of Singapore, Patrik Gustavsson and Suphanat Mueanta of Thailand and Nguyễn Tiến Linh of Việt Nam, each with four goals.

Coach Masatada Ishii of Thailand acknowledged his team's need to be cautious around Son, describing him as a dangerous player with excellent scoring ability. “We have analysed Việt Nam's matches, but the actual situation can differ from our analysis. Everything hinges on what unfolds on the field. We will strive for the best possible result while playing away,” he said.

Historically, Việt Nam and Thailand have played each other 13 times in the ASEAN Cup, with Thailand holding the upper hand with seven victories. Thailand clinched the ASEAN Cup titles in 2020 and 2022, while Việt Nam have triumphed twice in 2008 and 2018.

Referee Salman Falahi from Qatar will officiate the first leg of the 2024 ASEAN Cup final between the teams on Thursday, assisted by compatriots Yousef Aref Al Shamari and Zahy Snaid Al Shammari. Malaysian referee Tuan Mohd Yaasin will serve as the fourth official, while VAR duties will be handled by Andesit Lestyanto from Indonesia.

At 34 years old, Falahi has been a FIFA referee since 2017 and is well-regarded for his extensive experience, having officiated matches in the AFC Champions League and World Cup qualifiers. He also took charge of the semi-final between U22 Việt Nam and U22 Cambodia at the 30th SEA Games and recently refereed the Indonesia versus Việt Nam match in the second qualifying round of the 2026 World Cup in Asia, which ended in a 1-0 victory for Indonesia. VNS