Oanh continues to set national running record

Marathon

HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Thị Oanh won and set a new national record, while Hoàng Nguyên Thanh missed his title due to a mistake on the running route at the Vietnam International Half Marathon 2025 powered by Herbalife on January 1 in Hà Nội.

The tournament's third season attracted about 5,000 runners on three different distances of 21km, 10km, 5km and participants in the team and family sport events.

Reigning champion Oanh met almost no challenge even though she was running against SEA Games marathon silver holder Lê Thị Tuyết, who was hoping to defend her title.

Oanh crossed the finish line of the women's 21km after 1hr 13.13min, setting a new national record. The former record was 1:15.10 also set by her at the same tournament last year.

It was her second record within one month.

The 29-year-old ran in a time of 2:39.49 at the Viettel Marathon Series on December 1, also in the capital.

Tuyết came second in a time of 1:15.28. She was followed by Doãn Thị Oanh who ran 1:19.32.

"It is great, but I was surprised that I have set new record in both of my times running here," said Oanh.

"I practiced hard, prepared with my best fitness and really focused for this race. Thanks people for watching and encouraging me."

In the men's race, national marathon and half marathon champion Thanh was the top candidate for the top position. He was also the record holder for both events and reigning champion of the tournament.

His strongest rivals were Nguyễn Trung Cường, SEA Games 3,000m steeplechase winner and Kenyan, Moses Kipkosgei Bowen.

However, although Thanh ran solo to the finish line, his result was not recognised as he ran wrong route and missed one checkpoint leading to his distance falling short by about 500m.

Cường who came second in a time of 1:09.44, was pushed to top position and Bowen was elevated third to second with a time of 1:09.59.

Lương Xuân Sơn secured the third place on the podium clocking in at 1:11.23.

"I regret to confirm that my mistake of a check point miss caused an unrecognised result," said Thanh.

"I believe that without the fault, I would definitely run a new PB and take the national record on the first day of the New Year.

"However, my running is still good today and I am pleased with it," he said.

In other categories, Lương Đức Phước and Phạm Thị Hồng Lệ won the men's and women's 10km, respectively. Lê Văn Thao and Bùi Thị Thu Hà, both national team members, took titles in the men's and women's 5km classes.

President of the Việt Nam Athletics Federation Hoàng Vệ Dũng said: "In its third season, the VIHM proves itself a prestigious tournament. The success of the first major event of the year signals a promising 2025 for the city."

The annual VIHM, held on January 1 every year, is the only running event licensed and supervised by the Asian Athletics Association in Hà Nội.

It is jointly organised by the city's Department of Culture and Sports, the Việt Nam Athletics Federation and broadcaster Vietcontent.

A total of VNĐ550 million was delivered to winning runners. — VNS