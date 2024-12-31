Top five Vietnamese sporting events of 2024

Vietnamese athletes have achieved remarkable successes in 2024 with Việt Nam News highlighting the five standout events of the year.

1. Women's volleyball team win world championship

In May, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team competed in the 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup, where they clinched the championship. This marked the second time in history that the team have achieved such a feat.

Their victory qualified them for the FIVB Challenge Cup 2024, held in the Philippines in July. In the semi-finals, Việt Nam lost 1-3 to the Czech Republic, but secured a bronze medal by defeating Belgium 3-1 in the third-place match. This achievement is significant as it represents Việt Nam’s first bronze medal in an official FIVB tournament.

2. Powerlifter Lê Văn Công wins bronze at the 2024 Paris Paralympics

The 2024 Paris Paralympics marked Lê Văn Công's fourth appearance at the world's largest sports event for individuals with disabilities.

His bronze medal in the men’s up to 49kg category is a remarkable achievement, especially considering he was still recovering from a shoulder injury. Seven Vietnamese athletes qualified for the tournament, reflecting a strong showing for the country's delegation.

Công previously held the world record in his category with a lift of 183.5kg, set at the 2017 World Championship in Mexico, and won gold at the Rio Paralympics in 2016. Despite facing numerous challenges throughout his career, he exemplifies resilience and determination.

3. Women's futsal team win ASEAN championship

Việt Nam became the inaugural champions of the ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship 2024, defeating Thailand 2-1 in a thrilling extra-time final in November in Manila, Philippines.

This victory marks an historic moment for Vietnamese futsal as it was the first time the tournament was held. In addition to the team title, Phương Anh was recognised as the top scorer with five goals, while captain Trịnh Nguyễn Thanh Hằng was voted the Most Valuable Player.

4. Sharp shooter Trịnh Thu Vinh named Việt Nam’s most outstanding athlete of the year

With a total score of 1,286, Trịnh Thu Vinh was crowned Việt Nam’s most outstanding athlete of 2024 in a national poll organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, along with various sports committees.

Vinh had an exceptional year, winning a gold medal at the Asian Shooting Championships and finishing in the top four in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

5. Cueist Trần Quyết Chiến shines in world events

Trần Quyết Chiến had a stellar year in 2024, winning the Carom 3-Cushion World Team Championship and two World Cup titles in Colombia and the Netherlands.

These victories highlight a significant milestone for Việt Nam in carom billiards. With two World Cup championships this year, Chiến has now secured four titles overall, placing him among the top ten most successful players in the World Cup arena and making him the most successful Asian representative.

Previously, he won the World Cup in HCM City in 2018 and in Porto in 2023. The 41-year-old has been the number one player in Việt Nam for six consecutive years.

Chiến’s impressive achievements also set up a dramatic competition for the title of 'Best Player of the Year' alongside world number one Dick Jaspers from the Netherlands. Although Chiến finished second overall (with the same points but losing on tie-break criteria), he received a bonus of up to VNĐ400 million.

In domestic events, Chiến consistently dominates tournaments such as the Tour 1 HBSF, Say2 Master 3C 2024 and the 3C Cup Lux Pro 2024. VNS