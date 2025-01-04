Việt Nam and Thailand battle for ASEAN Cup at Rajamangala

Football

BANGKOK – Việt Nam come to Thailand aiming to secure their third regional championship trophy, while the hosts will try to defend their title through penalty kicks in the final's second leg on Sunday.

Việt Nam triumphed over Thailand with a 2-1 victory in the first leg on Thursday in Phú Thọ Province. As a result, Việt Nam only needs a draw in the return leg to clinch the ASEAN title. Meanwhile, Thailand must win by at least a two-goal margin to keep the trophy at home.

Việt Nam head coach Kim Sang-sik confirmed his team's intention to win during a press conference on Saturday in Bangkok.

"Việt Nam is here to defeat Thailand and claim the title," said Kim.

"In the first leg, we had support from our local fans. I was pleased with the match, but I asked my players to leave it behind and focus on the upcoming one."

"The second leg will be tough. We will be under high pressure from Thai supporters, and the Thais will rise up strongly. Nevertheless, we have prepared well for the match tomorrow."

The South Korean tactician arrived in Việt Nam six months ago but has only had three months of intensive work with the national team.

He admitted that the two sides have developed a deep understanding of each other after a one-month training camp in South Korea. The close connection between players and coaches is the main reason behind their good results in this year's championship.

Attending the conference, midfielder Châu Ngọc Quang stated that Việt Nam would give their best effort to beat Thailand and secure the victory.

"Of course, it is an important match for us—the final battle for the team. We will fight our best to become the champions," said Quang, one of Kim's regular picks for this Cup.

"It will be a difficult game, and Việt Nam will do everything, just as we have previously, to overcome any obstacles. Our players will fight until the last second."

On the host side, coach Masatada Ishii believed that the Việt Trì defeat was not a disadvantage for Thailand, which would, however, have home soil support at the massive 51,500-seat Rajamangala Stadium.

The Japanese expert mentioned that he had plans for the team, despite several key players being sidelined due to injuries for the match. Thailand has also prepared for extra time and practiced penalty kicks to achieve the best results against Việt Nam.

"Thailand lost in the first match because our defence could not manage (Vietnamese striker Nguyễn Xuân) Son. This time we must stop him," said Ishii.

"Tomorrow, players must fix our mistakes made in the first leg and follow our tactics. Playing at Rajamangala is their pride. They should compete the best under the eyes of dozens of thousands of supporters."

Captain Peeradon Chamratsamee agreed with his coach and said Thai players recovered well after the first leg match. They encouraged each other and were ready to champion.

"I told my team that we still have opportunity to win. Be confident and make local supporter proud at Rajamangala," he said.

Meanwhile his goalkeeper Pattiwat Khammai believed in his side's win, saying: "We want to win the ASEAN Cup and are ready to fight Việt Nam.

"We still have one match to play and need to focus in this last game. Coach Ishii told us that we had played seven matches and there was only one left. There is no way but fight to win.

"The Cup is in Thailand and we will lift it," he said. VNS