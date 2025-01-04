Ân's dream comes true at top of youth taekwondo world

Taekwondo

Thanh Hà

It has been 12 years since a 6-year-old boy drew the abbreviated name of Việt Nam on his martial arts uniform.

Hồ Thanh Ân dreamed of representing the country in taekwondo on the international stage and stepping onto the podium.

Now, he has made that dream a reality, standing atop the world with "VIE" on his jersey and proudly running around the stage holding the national flag.

Ân was among the Vietnamese athletes competing at the 2024 World Poomsae Championships last November in Hong Kong. Together with five teammates, Ân shone brilliantly, winning gold in the mixed team over-17 freestyle category.

"This was my first world gold medal in a tournament with 1,727 athletes from 77 countries and territories," said Ân.

"Our opponents were very strong, and I was quite nervous during our performance. But it was so emotional when we were announced as champions. We hugged each other tightly and cried loudly because we were overwhelmed with joy."

Born in 2006 in HCM City, Ân had to hawk lottery tickets to support his poor parents, but his difficult circumstances did not prevent him from pursuing martial arts.

Recognising his situation, a local master offered him free classes, and Ân began training in taekwondo at the age of six.

"We were extremely impressed with Ân's intelligence and quick learning ability during training," said coach Phạm Thị Trúc Ly.

"He was an optimistic, brave, and energetic boy. His talent, combined with passion and perseverance, made it clear to us that Ân would reach a high level in taekwondo and achieve great success."

His natural talent earned him medals in local tournaments, nurturing his hope of joining the national team and competing internationally.

"Once, I watched senior athletes compete on TV. They all wore national jerseys with the word 'VIE' on their backs and the national flag on their chests. They looked so cool," Ân said.

"I took a pen and drew 'VIE' on my training shirt, dreaming that one day I could be like them. To me, representing the nation has always been both a goal and a motivation. It pushes me forward and encourages me to train harder," said Ân, who joined the national team at the age of 12 in 2018.

The student at the HCM City University of Education still keeps that shirt to remind himself of his early days in martial arts and his lifelong dream.

"I was a shy and timid boy, but taekwondo changed me, making me strong and confident. Being a taekwondo fighter not only helped me achieve my dream but also gave me the opportunity to support my family," said Ân.

"My parents worked hard to take care of me and my two brothers. They are my strongest motivation to strive in both studying and competing. I am determined to become a successful professional athlete."

Since then, Ân has participated in many tournaments, earning remarkable achievements, including three Asian Championship gold medals, three Southeast Asian Championship golds, two World Cup titles, and silver and bronze medals at the World Championships.

"Taekwondo combines flexibility, technical precision, and physical strength. I always remind myself to work hard and do my best to achieve the highest results possible," said Ân.

"But I couldn’t have done this alone. My success is thanks to the special attention and care from my teammates, coaches, and sports managers. They always encourage and support me on my journey to victory.

"I have been given opportunities to train with the Vietnamese and foreign leading coaches, including those from Australia, Russia, China, and Hungary. I’ve also attended training camps in the US and Japan to sharpen my techniques."

Returning home from Hong Kong, Ân has no time to rest. He is now preparing for the major event of 2025—the 33rd Southeast Asian Games—the only arena where he has yet to win a title.

"My dream now is to win more titles for Việt Nam. I want to make my parents proud and show them that I am serious about my career," Ân said.

"Maybe I have a lot of ambition and motivation, but I believe I can overcome every difficulty to make my dream come true." VNS