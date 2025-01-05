Vietnamese fans fly high for ASEAN Cup final against Thailand

HÀ NỘI – To support the Vietnamese national football team in the second leg of the ASEAN Cup 2024 finals this evening, hundreds of fans flew to Thailand early this morning.

Prior to this, many Vietnamese supporters gathered at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội for a midnight flight to Bangkok on Saturday, eager to cheer on their team.

A representative from Vietravel Hà Nội Tourism Company reported that over 1,000 fans registered for the football tour for the ASEAN Cup 2024 final, with participants from both Hà Nội and HCM City.

Nguyễn Trung Hiếu, a 51-year-old fan from Hải Phòng City, has been a long-time supporter of the Vietnamese national team and always carries a 3kg trophy to important matches.

“After Việt Nam won the semi-finals, I immediately booked a ticket with Vietravel. No matter which country the team play in, I make sure to secure my ticket. For the upcoming final match, I'm confident that the Vietnamese team will give their all and bring home the victory. I predict the final score will be 1-1,” Hiếu said.

At 8pm this evening, the Vietnamese team will face Thailand at Rajamangala Stadium in the second leg of the 2024 ASEAN Cup final. Fans, waving national flags and carrying the golden cup, will provide an extra boost of motivation to coach Kim Sang-sik and his team. VNS