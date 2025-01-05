Liveblog: Thailand vs Việt Nam - 2024 ASEAN Championship Final 2nd Leg

Việt Nam and Thailand battle for ASEAN Cup at Rajamangala
Việt Nam come to Thailand aiming to secure their third regional championship trophy, while the hosts will try to defend their title through penalty kicks in the final's second leg on Sunday.
|VNS Illustration Anh Đức
Anh Đức
BANGKOK — Welcome to our live blog coverage! Ninety minutes, ASEAN football's record-winning national team of Thailand, and a rowdy crowd of around 50,000 in Bangkok's Rajamangala National Stadium stand between Việt Nam and their third ASEAN Championship title. With the advantage gained in Phú Thọ on Thursday, can Coach Kim Sang-sik and his teambring the glory home? Kick-off for the final match of this tournament begins at 8pm Việt Nam time – don't miss a beat of the action! — VNS