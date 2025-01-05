Politics & Law
Home Sports

Liveblog: Thailand vs Việt Nam - 2024 ASEAN Championship Final 2nd Leg

January 05, 2025 - 16:46
Welcome to our live blog coverage! Ninety minutes, ASEAN football's record-winning national team of Thailand, and a rowdy crowd of around 50,000 in Bangkok's Rajamangala National Stadium stand between Việt Nam and their third ASEAN Championship title. With the advantage gained in Phú Thọ on Thursday, can Coach Kim Sang-sik and his team bring the glory home? Kick-off for the final match of this tournament begins at 8pm Việt Nam time – don't miss a beat of the action!
VNS Illustration Anh Đức

Anh Đức

BANGKOK — Welcome to our live blog coverage! Ninety minutes, ASEAN football's record-winning national team of Thailand, and a rowdy crowd of around 50,000 in Bangkok's Rajamangala National Stadium stand between Việt Nam and their third ASEAN Championship title. With the advantage gained in Phú Thọ on Thursday, can Coach Kim Sang-sik and his teambring the glory home? Kick-off for the final match of this tournament begins at 8pm Việt Nam time – don't miss a beat of the action! — VNS

