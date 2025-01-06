FIFA congratulates Việt Nam's national team, encourages injured striker

HÀ NỘI — The world football governing body, FIFA, expressed its interest in Vietnamese football by congratulating the men’s national team on winning the ASEAN Cup 2024 and sending encouragement to striker Nguyễn Xuân Son, who suffered a serious injury during the second leg of the final in Thailand on Sunday evening.

On its official social media page, FIFA shared an image of Việt Nam’s national team lifting the ASEAN Cup 2024 trophy, accompanied by a brief yet meaningful congratulatory message: "Southeast Asian Champions, champions in the hearts of all Vietnamese people!" The post included two symbols: the Vietnamese flag and the championship trophy.

The image quickly garnered thousands of likes and comments from fans around the world. The congratulatory message not only highlights the appeal of Southeast Asian football but also recognises the outstanding success of the Vietnamese team under the leadership of South Korean coach Kim Sang-sik.

Việt Nam defeated Thailand in the second leg of the ASEAN Cup 2024 final at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on Sunday. With an impressive 3-2 victory, Việt Nam secured a 5-3 aggregate win to claim the championship, lifting the ASEAN Cup for the third time in history.

In addition to congratulating the team, FIFA also expressed special concern for striker Son, who broke his leg during the match. An image of Son standing at attention and saluting the national flag alongside a child was shared by FIFA, accompanied by words of encouragement to remain strong and overcome his injury. This was an emotional moment, as Son dedicated himself fully to the team throughout the tournament.

Son was forced to leave the pitch during the second leg when he collapsed due to the injury following a strong collision. Nevertheless, he made a significant impact with seven goals in the tournament, earning the top scorer title and being voted the best player of the ASEAN Cup 2024.

His performance has not only become a source of pride for Vietnamese football, but has also been recognised internationally, with FIFA particularly emphasising his influence on the pitch.

FIFA's actions received widespread support from the football fan community. Many expressed their emotions regarding the association's concern, viewing it as tremendous motivation not only for Son but also for Vietnamese football as it strives to establish itself on the international stage. — VNS