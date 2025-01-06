Politics & Law
Home Sports

Painting the country red

January 06, 2025 - 17:43
Oh what a night! Việt Nam victorious in the ASEAN Cup final, and it seemed the whole country came out to celebrate. Where you among the crowns painting the towns red?



More on this story

Sports

Vietnamese fans fly high for ASEAN Cup final against Thailand

At 8pm this evening, the Vietnamese team will face Thailand at Rajamangala Stadium in the second leg of the 2024 ASEAN Cup final. Fans, waving national flags and carrying the golden cup, will provide an extra boost of motivation to coach Kim Sang-sik and his team.
Sports

Ân's dream comes true at top of youth taekwondo world

Hồ Thanh Ân has participated in many tournaments, earning remarkable achievements, including three Asian Championship gold medals, three Southeast Asian Championship golds, two World Cup titles, and silver and bronze medals at the World Championships.
Sports

Time to get mean, Liverpool

They are playing incredibly well right now, but games will start to come thick and fast, especially as we get to the business end of the Champions League.

