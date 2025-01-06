Painting the country red

At 8pm this evening, the Vietnamese team will face Thailand at Rajamangala Stadium in the second leg of the 2024 ASEAN Cup final. Fans, waving national flags and carrying the golden cup, will provide an extra boost of motivation to coach Kim Sang-sik and his team.
Hồ Thanh Ân has participated in many tournaments, earning remarkable achievements, including three Asian Championship gold medals, three Southeast Asian Championship golds, two World Cup titles, and silver and bronze medals at the World Championships.
In Việt Nam's first final away from the capital Hà Nội, the team found their first win at home against Thailand in 27 years, with naturalised star Nguyễn Xuân Son again the centre of attention, as he bagged another double to hand over Việt Nam the advantage before travelling to Bangkok for the Final.