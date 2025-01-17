Learner Tien, a new Vietnamese hero in the world of tennis

SYDNEY — In a stunning turn of events, 19-year-old Vietnamese-American tennis prodigy Learner Tien has sent shockwaves through the sporting world by defeating fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev at the 2025 Australian Open.

The electrifying match, lasting an incredible four hours and 49 minutes, concluded with Learner triumphing 3-2 (6-3, 7-6, 6-7, 1-6, 7-6) in a gripping second-round showdown on Thursday.

Hailing from Irvine, California in the US, Learner has rapidly emerged as one of tennis's brightest stars. Born to Vietnamese parents, he carries the hopes of a nation on his shoulders. His mother, Huyen Tien, a dedicated maths teacher, aptly named him "Learner," while his father, Khuong Dan Tien, a real estate attorney, named his sister "Justice," reflecting the essence of his own profession.

Introduced to tennis at a tender age, Learner honed his skills on community courts in Irvine under his father's watchful eye. His early passion for the sport blossomed, leading him to excel in junior tournaments and secure a spot in the prestigious United States Tennis Association (USTA) youth development programme.

In 2022, Learner made headlines by winning the USTA Boys 18s National Championship, which earned him a coveted place at the US Open. At just 16, he became the youngest male singles player to compete in the event since Donald Young in 2005. He followed this success with another appearance at the 2023 US Open.

His relentless dedication bore fruit in 2024 when he clinched his first Challenger title, becoming the youngest US Challenger champion since Frances Tiafoe in 2016. Learner continued to impress, securing victory at the M25 event and reaching the quarter-finals of the 2024 Chicago Men's Challenger, all while extending his winning streak to an astonishing 28 matches.

Now, his remarkable victory over Medvedev at the Australian Open has solidified his status as a rising star. Learner has become the youngest player to reach the second round of the tournament since the legendary Pete Sampras in 1990. The tennis world is watching closely as this young talent continues to break barriers and inspire future generations. VNS