VIRESA aims for high results in a busy 2025

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Recreational and Electronic Sports Association (VIRESA) has identified 2025 a crucial year, in terms of both achievements and international development.

Many officials, delegates, coaches and players gathered at a conference to summarise VIRESA's 2024 results and implement plans for 2025, on January 14 in Hà Nội.

In 2024, Vietnamese teams achieved remarkable results including winning a silver medal at the Arena of Valor competition at the Asian Esports Games (AEG) in Thailand and taking a bronze medal in Street Fighter 6 (SF6) at Campus Legend's Invitationals 2024 in Singapore.

VIRESA also completed and promoted the Esports Competition Law (temporary application) for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Audition PC and Valorant.

VIRESA cooperated with its partners to organise local and international competitions such as University Esports Championship 2024 -- Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Vietnam Esports and Physical Sports Festival 2024, a national championship, a Mekong region qualification and MLBB M6 World Championship.

The Association also worked with the National Olympic Committee and the Asian Esports Federation working on esport development in Việt Nam, talking about how best to organise regional and international events.

At the conference, VIRESA awarded certificates for many athletes and teams who excelled, while many businesses and enterprises were honoured for their contribution in promoting esports.

In terms of the year ahead, VIRESA President Nguyễn Việt Hùng said Việt Nam would take part in many international tournaments such as the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand, the Olympic Esports Games and Esports World Cup 2025 in Saudi Arabia, and Asia Youth Games in Bahrain.

The country would also host major international competitions such as an open tournament for ASEAN students along with domestic championships.

"The busy calendar of 2025 is our opportunity and also challenge to reach higher level," said Hùng.

"Vietnamese esport teams would have to strive harder in training and competing. Among them, events that belong to Olympic system would receive top priority."

He said with the goal of professionaliaing national esports, VIRESA and partners would organise national esports championships for events such as League of Legends, Valorant, MLBB and Audition in 2025

In addition, the Association also aimed to combine esports and digital physical sports with cultural and tourism exchanges in 2025, with the aim of elevating Việt Nam within the wider international community, making Việt Nam a destination for the world of esports. - VNS