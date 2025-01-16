Coach Kim Sang-sik paving Việt Nam’s path to World Cup glory

HÀ NỘI — Coach Kim Sang-sik has unveiled an ambitious strategy to bolster the Vietnamese national football team by incorporating naturalised players.

He is dedicated to steering Vietnamese football towards its long-term dream of qualifying for the World Cup finals.

Fresh from leading Việt Nam to victory in the 2024 ASEAN Cup, coach Kim returned to South Korea for a well-deserved vacation. His success has made him a media sensation, and in a recent interview with JoongAng Ilbo, he shared insightful reflections on the tournament and future aspirations for the team.

Looking ahead, Coach Kim outlined his plans for the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers and the 2025 SEA Games.

"I will do everything I can to help Vietnamese football achieve its ultimate goal of reaching the World Cup finals," he said.

Kim is considering strategically using naturalised players to enhance the team's strength. He said, “The trend of incorporating naturalised players has gained momentum in Southeast Asia.

"The Indonesian team feature many players of Dutch descent, while the Philippines and Singapore actively recruit those with dual nationality.”

However, he emphasised that any decisions regarding naturalised players would be made thoughtfully to ensure they strengthen the squad.

Reflecting on the triumph at the ASEAN Cup, Kim described his lingering sense of disbelief.

He said: “Even now, after many days since our victory, I feel as if I’ve just awoken from a beautiful dream. I’ve received many offers of recognition, including a platinum card from a golf club, and taxi drivers in Việt Nam often refuse to take my fare - it's truly heart-warming.”

He also shared a light-hearted memory of his celebratory dance after the win.

“I was surprised to learn that the players knew so much about me, including my dance during Jeonbuk Hyundai’s championship in 2021 and my fierce block against Zidane at the 2006 World Cup," he said.

"They asked me to dance for them if we won the ASEAN Cup, and I immediately agreed. After enduring what felt like hell on our journey to the championship, my celebration dance was filled with passion.”

When reflecting on his initial meeting with the players, Kim recalled: “Upon my appointment, I gathered everyone and declared, ‘I will bet my whole life on this role. You must give it your all too.’ I still remember the eager yet tense expressions on their faces.”

Describing himself in three words - tiger, change and confidence - Coach Kim elaborated on his coaching philosophy.

“I strive to be approachable and friendly, but I’m also prepared to be strict and focused when necessary, like a hunting tiger," he said.

"Satisfaction with current achievements can lead to regression; thus, we must continually adapt and maintain confidence, regardless of the outcome.”

He aims to instil this mindset in Vietnamese players, many of whom have yet to reach their full potential. Coach Kim embraces a 'big brother' coaching philosophy, emphasising closeness with his players.

“I prefer this term, especially with Vietnamese players. I make an effort to connect and communicate openly,” he explained.

“We often share meals, enjoy tea, and discuss life over snacks like fried chicken. The cultural similarities between Vietnamese and South Korean traditions allow me to express myself as an older brother, and I truly appreciate the sincerity of the players in return.” VNS