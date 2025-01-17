Việt Trì Stadium expected to increase capacity to 35,000 seats

PHÚ THỌ — Phú Thọ Province plans to renovate and upgrade the facilities at the Sports Complex and Việt Trì Stadium, increasing its capacity from its current 20,000 seats to 30,000-35,000. This upgrade aims to meet international standards for hosting matches and tournaments in Vietnamese football.

The People's Committee of Phú Thọ Province has held a working session with the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) on the subject. Bùi Văn Quang, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, expressed gratitude to VFF leaders for their trust in selecting Việt Trì Stadium to host the home matches of the Vietnamese team during the ASEAN Cup 2024.

During the ASEAN Cup, over 70,000 fans and tourists attended matches, with approximately 12,600 staying overnight. Tourism revenue was estimated at VNĐ50 billion.

Phú Thọ Province hopes that the VFF will continue to host national and international matches and tournaments at Việt Trì Stadium, especially for the U23 and national teams, in 2025 and beyond.

VFF President Trần Quốc Tuấn praised the close and effective coordination of the province, especially highlighting the contributions of security, medical and cultural units to the successful organisation of the 2024 ASEAN Cup, a major regional football event.

The province's initiative to renovate and upgrade the Sports Complex and Việt Trì Stadium to meet international standards will facilitate their hosting major tournaments in the future. The VFF is ready to support Phú Thọ in training professional staff, coaches and referees, and assist in organising future tournaments at Việt Trì Stadium. VNS