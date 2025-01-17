Việt Nam ranks third in Southeast Asia for FIFA-accredited referees

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam ranks third in Southeast Asia for the number of FIFA-accredited referees, following Thailand and Malaysia, according to the ASEAN Football Federation's official website.

The ASEAN Football forum recently released rankings detailing the number of FIFA referees across 11 Southeast Asian countries. Việt Nam has a total of four FIFA referees, seven male assistant referees, three female referees and two female assistant referees. The country also boasts three futsal referees.

As of 2024, Việt Nam's male FIFA referees include Ngô Duy Lân, Hoàng Ngọc Hà, Nguyễn Mạnh Hải and Lê Vũ Linh. The recent accreditation of referee Trần Ngọc Ánh by FIFA has increased the total to five referees.

In the region, Thailand leads with six male referees, eight male assistant referees, three female referees, three female assistant referees and five FIFA futsal referees. Malaysia holds second place with a total of 11 FIFA referees. VNS