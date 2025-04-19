Sao Khuê Award 2025 honours 198 standout digital solutions, services

HÀ NỘI — As many as 198 outstanding digital products, services, and solutions were honoured at the Sao Khuê Award 2025 ceremony organised by the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) in Hà Nội on April 19.

Among the winners were five digital transformation solutions for government and public sectors, 19 nominations in the community and citizen category, and 34 nominations in corporate governance. Other winners include 11 digital transformation solutions in the economic and industrial category, 29 digital solutions for market and consumption, 26 technology platforms and infrastructure solutions, 11 innovations, 42 new software products and services, and 21 digital service solutions.

From these winners, exceptional nominations in each category were selected for the prestigious 5-star Sao Khuê ranking, recognising products and services that demonstrate outstanding technological superiority, economic efficiency, and social impact.

Notably, the Top 10 Sao Khuê 2025 winners were singled out. These pioneering products and services excel in the domains of insurance/securities/investment, digital access, digital transformation services, data digitisation, digital banking, smart devices, system management, information technology, and education.

FPT has achieved remarkable recognition at the Sao Khue 2025 awards, securing 13 awards in total. This accolade highlights the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in the IT sector.

FPT's solutions address critical digital transformation challenges, providing smart solutions that benefit government operations and key economic sectors. These innovations enhance convenience for citizens and support international market development.

FPT’s products underwent a rigorous evaluation process, comprising three rounds including preliminary, presentation, and final selection.

FPT's IT System Management Service, recognised in the Top 10 Sao Khue, is a robust solution catering to a diverse clientele. This service is essential for managing and optimizing IT infrastructure effectively.

At the event, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bùi Hoàng Phương highlighted that as Việt Nam is entering a new era built on science - technology, innovation, and digital transformation, the IT and digital technology community must continue to foster innovation and social responsibility to develop world-class digital products that will help Việt Nam advance further on the global technology map.

VINASA statistics showed that the 198 winning nominations from 125 companies achieved total revenue of some VNĐ48 trillion (nearly US$2 billion) in 2024, or almost 20 per cent of Việt Nam's entire software and IT services industry earnings.

Beyond financial success, these solutions are directly contributing to digital transformation while addressing challenges faced by the Government and authorities across key economic sectors.

VINASA President Nguyễn Văn Khoa affirmed that Vietnamese tech companies are bringing Vietnamese intelligence to the world, with the AI, blockchain, and cloud computing solutions honoured at the Sao Khuê Award 2025 having been incorporated into major contracts in demanding markets like Japan, Europe, and North America.

These achievements have contributed to the country’s economic growth and helped position Việt Nam as a digital service supply and innovation centre in the region and the world. — VNS