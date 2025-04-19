Christina Noble Education Programme students showcase sustainable development projects

HCM CITY - International non-profit organisation Christina Noble Children’s Foundation (CNCF) organised an event on April 19 in HCM City’s Cần Giờ District, where disadvantaged students under its scholarship programme presented innovative start-up ideas related to sustainable development and tackling current issues.

CNCF’s Christina Noble Education Programme offers disadvantaged university students across different fields with high academic achievements scholarships to pursue higher education, as well as online classes that teach useful soft skills such as team working and presentation, and internship opportunities.

At the end of the programme, students work in groups with mentors to research and come up with innovative start-up ideas, which they strive to pursue further after graduation. They will receive mentorships and assistance from business leaders to fully realise their ideas and call for investment.

The programme was organised for the second time for the year 2024 - 2025, with the participation of 87 students.

Ideas showcased during the event included a smart automated plant watering system that saves water, a system that utilises AI technology and cameras to quickly detect signs of fire and alert users, and soap made from environmentally friendly materials.

Conor Finn, Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Ireland in Việt Nam, which is a sponsor of the programme, said that Ireland is proud to work with CNCF for the progamme, and that the students’ projects reflect current societal issues and showcase the youth’s leadership spirit.

CNCF started operating in Việt Nam in 1989 to provide children and teenagers with access to education, healthcare and community development. - VNS