Sao Khuê Award 2025 launched

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Software and Information Technology Services Association (VINASA) on Monday officially launched the Sao Khuê Award 2025, one of the most prestigious honours for the country's IT industry.

This award plays a key role in recognising and promoting outstanding digital technology platforms, services, and solutions that support businesses, Government agencies, along with its citizens.

Since its inception in 2003, the Sao Khuê Award has been a pioneer in spotlighting innovations driving Việt Nam's digital transformation. Each year, 150 to 180 exceptional platforms and solutions are recognised for their impact on national development. In 2025, the award will continue to evolve, updating its criteria to stay in line with the fast-paced growth of the tech industry and Việt Nam's socio-economic goals.

The Sao Khuê Award will cover nine key categories in 2025, including: Government, administration, and public sector, community and people, corporate governance, economy and industry, market and consumption, infrastructure and digital technology, innovation, new products, solutions, software, services and digital services.

The growing diversity of nominations, which often exceeds 300 submissions, reflects the rapid development of Việt Nam’s digital market.

In addition to recognising excellence, the Sao Khuê Award helps brands build reputation and expand internationally. In 2025, the committee will focus on enhancing communication efforts to promote award-winning solutions and foster global partnerships. The award will accept applications until March 20, 2025, with the ceremony scheduled for April 19, in Hà Nội.

As Việt Nam’s digital economy continues to grow - projected to reach US$36 billion in 2024, with e-commerce contributing $22 billion - the Sao Khuê Award stands as a testament to the country’s rapid rise in the global tech landscape. By 2025, Việt Nam aims for its digital economy to exceed 20 per cent of GDP, with a target of 30-35 per cent by 2030, placing it among the top 30 digital economies worldwide. — VNS