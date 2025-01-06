Nearly 76,180 enterprises resume operations in 2024

HÀ NỘI — A total of 76,179 enterprises resumed operations in Việt Nam in 2024, according to the Agency for Business Registration under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

On average, 6,348 enterprises returned to operation each month.

In December alone, 8,843 enterprises resumed operations nationwide, marking a 14.8 per cent increase compared to the previous month. This brought the total number of new enterprises and those returning to operations in 2024 to 233,419 businesses.

The year also saw the establishment of 157,240 new enterprises, a 1.4 per cent decrease year-on-year. During this period, the economy received an additional VNĐ3.5 quadrillion (approximately US$140.6 billion) in registered capital, an increase of 1.2 per cent compared to 2023.

Most newly established businesses were small-scale enterprises with capital ranging from less than VNĐ1 billion to VNĐ10 billion, accounting for 145,464 enterprises (92.5 per cent).

New firms in the service sector reached 118,840, making up nearly 75.6 per cent of the total newly-established ones, a slight decline compared to the previous year.

There were 36,778 new firms in the industry and construction sector, down 3.4 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, in 2024, 197,861 enterprises exited the market, with the majority opting for temporary suspension. In December alone, 26,418 businesses withdrew from the market. — VNS