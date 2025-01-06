Small and medium-sized enterprises focus on CSR practices

HÀ NỘI — More small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Việt Nam have integrated environmental, social and government (ESG) practices into their operations amid the global trend of sustainable development and responsible business.

SMEs now account for over 95 per cent of the total enterprises in Việt Nam. They also recruit 51 per cent of the social workforce, contributing more than 40 per cent of GDP and 30 per cent of the total State budget revenue.

Chairman of Pacific Asia Commercial Dispute Resolution Arbitration Centre Trần Minh Sơn said many SMEs that paid attention to implementing CSR activities said corporate profits and returns on investment must be viewed in a broader context. That includes socio-economic issues and corporate social responsibility.

These companies said they voluntarily pursue social and environmental concerns from labour and employment practices, environmental issues such as biodiversity, climate change, pollution prevention, fighting bribery and corruption to active participation in community activities, Sơn said.

CEO of Việt Trường Co in Hải Phòng City, Ngô Minh Phương, said a company can ensure sustainable business performance when it archives business growth and development goals without having a negative influence on social development and the environment.

Integrating ESG practices into their operation could help businesses increase profits, outrank their competition, and affirm their reputation in the business environment, Phương said.

ESG has become mainstream in Việt Nam in recent years, driven by the Vietnamese Government’s strong signal to promote ESG-related practices, especially with a strong commitment to the transition to a carbon-neutral economy by 2050 at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), coupled with investors’ growing demand for sustainable development.

According to the report 'From Ambition to Impact' on Việt Nam ESG readiness, jointly developed by PwC Vietnam and the Việt Nam Institute of Directors, most businesses in Việt Nam are just starting on the ESG journey.

Although 80 per cent have made ESG commitments or plan to do so in the next two to four years, there were gaps between ambition and action.

PwC’s report showed that only 66 per cent have some ESG programmes in place, 24 per cent possess a clear governing structure, five per cent have active board involvement on ESG matters and 28 per cent have strong ESG risk metrics to monitor progress, while 71 per cent lack understanding of data required for reporting and 70 per cent have none or very limited ESG reporting.

Experts said that consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental and social footprint of the products and services they consume. Meanwhile, investors tend to look for environmental, social and governance criteria when making investment decisions. — VNS