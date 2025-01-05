Leadership of major bank refutes gambling, money transfer allegations

HCM CITY — A private lender has dismissed allegations that its executives have been involved in gambling and transferring large sums of money abroad, labelling these claims as 'false and defamatory.'

Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) said it would report the matter to the relevant authorities for investigation.

In a press release issued on Saturday (January 4), Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), a leading retail bank in Việt Nam, stated that false information has been disseminated via social media, posing serious risks to the dignity and reputation of its leadership, as well as to the broader banking sector’s stability in Việt Nam.

Its Chairman Trần Hùng Huy, 47, who has served in his role for over a decade, is recognised as a significant public figure in the banking community.

ACB is currently collecting relevant materials to support its case and ensure accountability.

The bank reiterated its commitment to transparency and responsible management to protect the interests of its customers and stakeholders.

In 2024 it ranked among the top ten most profitable banks in Việt Nam. — VNS