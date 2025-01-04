Đông Triều City emerges as Việt Nam’s new investment hotspot

HÀ NỘI — The newly-established city of Đông Triều is positioning itself as a promising investment destination in the northern region, marking its elevation from township status as Quảng Ninh Province’s fifth city from November 1 last year.

Located as the western gateway to Quảng Ninh Province, Đông Triều sits at the heart of a dynamic development triangle and boasts sound connectivity with Red River Delta localities. Over the past years, the city has paid due attention to infrastructure development, completing several important transport projects such as Triều Bdge and an approach road to National Highway No.18A connecting with Hải Dương Province.

According to Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Công, the city’s infrastructure development has received support from the provincial administration, with ongoing projects connecting Quảng Yên Economic Zone, Uông Bí City and Đông Triều, alongside new routes linking to Bắc Giang Province and other intra-province connections.

Thanks to its investment promotion efforts, the city attracted more than VNĐ1 trillion (US$39.23 million) in non-state investment last year. Current development projects include an industrial waste treatment facility in An Sinh Commune, Đông Triều golf course, Đạm Thủy residential area in Thủy An Ward, a beverage and food production plant, and Tràng An industrial cluster.

Besides, the city is improving its industrial capacity with plans devised for two industrial clusters and two industrial parks. Notably, the Đông Triều 1 industrial park, spanning over 200 hectares, is awaiting approval from the Ministry of Planning and Investment, while some 1,200 hectares have been zoned off for the Đông Triều 2 industrial park, demonstrating the city’s ambition to develop the industrial sector.

Kim In Woo, director of F-One Foods Co. Ltd., an FDI firm operating in agricultural product processing, cited Đông Triều's modern infrastructure and strategic location – just 90 minutes from Hải Phòng port – as key advantages. His company is planning to build the second plant in 2025 with production capacity tripling the existing one, contributing to local employment and economic growth.

At the city's investment promotion conference held on January 1, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Trần Đình Thiên, former director of the Việt Nam Institute of Economics, highlighted Đông Triều’s potential and advantages, stating the city needs to capitalise on its strengths and join hands with the provincial administration to remove bottlenecks and create breakthroughs for development.

He advocated for policy reforms to unlock growth opportunities and create motivation to attract investments.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nghiêm Xuân Cường said Đông Triều should change its mindset and create the best conditions for businesses’ sustainable development. He asked competent departments and sectors to continue supporting the city in attracting investment and resources for economic development. — VNS