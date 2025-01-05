Semiconductor and chip design investors flock to central hub

ĐÀ NẴNG — An investment certificate on chip design has been given to SkyeChip, a Malaysia-based leader in semiconductors, to develop a project in the central city of Đà Nẵng.

A source from the Đà Nẵng Semiconductor and Artificial Intelligence Center for Research and Training (DSAC) said the certificate was handed over to the Malaysian investor at a ceremony on Thursday, promising a surge in investment projects in semiconductors, AI and chip design.

A report from the city unveiled that some key investors including Mixel Việt Nam, the Đà Nẵng branch of Marvell Việt Nam, Sibridges Việt Nam, Connexus and Ideas2Silion Việt Nam and the domestic AIAIVN, a Vietnamese generative AI firm, have registered to bring their operations to Đà Nẵng.

Other businesses, including Synopsys, Quest Global, FPT Semiconductor and Renesas, plan to expand their investment and workforce training programmes in the central city.

The report also noted that firms like Nvidia, Qualcomm, Intel, Mediatek and Super Micro had paid for field surveys to explore the investment environment and opportunities in Đà Nẵng.

Last May, the US-based Marvell Technology, Inc. announced the opening of a new design centre in Đà Nẵng.

The central hub plans to be one of the three largest centres of semiconductor and AI industries in Việt Nam, along with HCM City and Hà Nội.

Requirements include training 5,000 engineers, including 2,000 chip designers, by 2030 in order to supply manpower for these industries.

A series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed by the city’s Department of Information Technology and Communication and partners including Synopsys International, Marvell Việt Nam, local investor Sovico, Viettel Group and FPT IS at a semiconductors and AI conference last year.

The city has been accelerating plans to complete the Đà Nẵng Software Park No 2, a centralised information technology zone owned by the Government, to provide working spaces for 6,000 IT and semiconductor employees.

DSAC and six universities in the city also agreed to cooperate in research and training for semiconductors and AI.

Arizona State University has already started the first training courses for 22 trainees in microchip design and 17 other trainees in Assembling, Testing and Packaging in the city.

Partners from Việt Nam and South Korea also signed five deals on cooperation and development of AI technology in healthcare and smart cities in Đà Nẵng.

South Korea’s LG Electronics plans to build an R&D centre, while Samsung established a Samsung Innovation Campus at Đà Nẵng-Duy Tân University.

The Việt Nam-Korea Information Technology and Communications University plans to cooperate with LG Electronics and the University of Northampton in the UK to research digital human resources and applications in high-tech industries.

To date, 14 businesses are operating chip design and semiconductor facilities in the central city, including Synopsys, Uniquify, Renesas, Synapse (now Quest Global), Sannei Hytechs, Mixel Việt Nam, Marvell Việt Nam, Sibridges Việt Nam, Ideas2Silion Việt Nam, FPT Semiconductor, Viettel Hi-Tech and Acronics. VNS