Vietnamese companies set to reward shareholders with Lunar New Year bonuses

HÀ NỘI — As we step into the Tết (Lunar New Year), several Vietnamese companies are gearing up to share the festive spirit with their shareholders by doling out lavish bonuses worth billions.

The financial landscape is buzzing with anticipation as some prominent firms prepare to celebrate the upcoming Tết holiday in grand style. Việt Nam's traditional Tết falls on January 29.

One such company, Đà Nẵng Education Development & Investment JSC (DAD) is set to disburse nearly VNĐ7 billion (nearly US$275,000) in dividends on January 22.

Shareholders are in for a treat as they stand to receive VNĐ1,500 for each share owned, thanks to a 15 per cent cash dividend payout. With approximately 4.7 million shares in circulation, DAD's dividend distribution is estimated to total around VNĐ7 billion.

As of September 30, Việt Nam Education Publishing House Limited Company, holding 41.5 per cent of DAD's capital, is the largest shareholder and is set to receive dividends totaling VNĐ2.9 billion this time.

MBBank (MBB) is also making headlines with its dividend plans. The bank will issue close to 796 million shares to existing shareholders, offering a 15 per cent dividend payout.

This move is part of a strategic initiative to enhance shareholder value and boost the bank's total charter capital from over VNĐ53 trillion to VNĐ61 trillion.

Previously, MB had successfully issued all 19.2 million shares under the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) programme, raising an additional vNĐ192.4 billion and increasing its charter capital to VNĐ53 trillion.

MB also plans a private placement of an extra 62 million shares, amounting to a capital boost of VNĐ620 billion. Upon the successful implementation of all capital increment initiatives, MB's total charter capital will stand at more than VNĐ61.6 trillion.

Meanwhile, Hồ Chí Minh City Infrastructure Investment JSC (CII) is gearing up to distribute dividends amounting to VNĐ160 billion.

This dividend package, set to be paid out on January 20, consists of a five per cent cash dividend, including three per cent from the remaining dividends of 2022 and two per cent from the first quarter of 2023.

The company's decision to reward shareholders comes after a three-year hiatus in dividend disbursements due to prioritising debt repayment obligations in their Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) contracts.

Việt Trì Paper JSC (GVT) is also making waves by announcing a 25 per cent cash dividend payout for the fiscal year 2024. Shareholders can expect to receive a handsome return as the company plans to distribute nearly VNĐ29 billion in dividends.

This generous gesture from Vietnamese companies not only adds to the festive cheer, but also underscores their commitment to rewarding shareholders for their continued support. — VNS