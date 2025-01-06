New industrial park to be constructed in Bắc Giang

HÀ NỘI — The government has approved the investment policy for the project to build and operate the Xuân Cẩm - Hương Lâm Industrial Park Phase 1 in Bắc Giang province.

The investor is S-Dragon Infrastructure Investment Corporation. The project covers 102.85 hectares and is located in Xuân Cẩm and Hương Lâm communes, Hiệp Hòa district.

The total investment capital amounts to VNĐ1.47 trillion (US$57.8 million), of which the investor’s equity contribution is VNĐ234.8 billion.

This project's operating term is 50 years, starting from the date a decision is issued on the land allocation, lease, or land use purpose conversion.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment is responsible for approving a plan for implementing the project's investment and overseeing the state management of the industrial park in compliance with investment laws.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is tasked with evaluating the project's environmental impact assessment report, focusing on the wastewater management of Xuân Cẩm - Hương Lâm Industrial Park and the investor’s environmental protection measures during project implementation. It aims to prevent any adverse impacts on the Cầu River's water sources.

The People's Committee of Bắc Giang Province is responsible for land recovery, compensation, support, resettlement and land-use conversion for the project.

They are also required to supplement for any loss of rice-growing land or enhance the efficiency of rice land usage following Clause 4, Article 182 of the Land Law.

The Provincial People's Committee also directed the Provincial Industrial Park Management Board and relevant agencies to monitor and supervise the project implementation process. — VNS