Home Economy

New industrial park to be constructed in Bắc Giang

January 06, 2025 - 13:41
The project to build and operate the infrastructure of Xuân Cẩm - Hương Lâm Industrial Park Phase 1 covers an area of 102.85 hectares and is located in Hiệp Hòa district, in Bắc Giang province.
Workers on the assembly lines at an industrial park. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The government has approved the investment policy for the project to build and operate the Xuân Cẩm - Hương Lâm Industrial Park Phase 1 in Bắc Giang province.

The investor is S-Dragon Infrastructure Investment Corporation. The project covers 102.85 hectares and is located in Xuân Cẩm and Hương Lâm communes, Hiệp Hòa district.

The total investment capital amounts to VNĐ1.47 trillion (US$57.8 million), of which the investor’s equity contribution is VNĐ234.8 billion.

This project's operating term is 50 years, starting from the date a decision is issued on the land allocation, lease, or land use purpose conversion.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment is responsible for approving a plan for implementing the project's investment and overseeing the state management of the industrial park in compliance with investment laws.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is tasked with evaluating the project's environmental impact assessment report, focusing on the wastewater management of Xuân Cẩm - Hương Lâm Industrial Park and the investor’s environmental protection measures during project implementation. It aims to prevent any adverse impacts on the Cầu River's water sources.

The People's Committee of Bắc Giang Province is responsible for land recovery, compensation, support, resettlement and land-use conversion for the project.

They are also required to supplement for any loss of rice-growing land or enhance the efficiency of rice land usage following Clause 4, Article 182 of the Land Law.

The Provincial People's Committee also directed the Provincial Industrial Park Management Board and relevant agencies to monitor and supervise the project implementation process. — VNS

Economy

HCM City office market sees highest absorption in a decade

HCM City’s office market has achieved rapid growth fuelled by steady demand and burgeoning supply, reinforcing the city’s status as a premier destination for both local and international corporations seeking strategic growth opportunities in Southeast Asia, according to real estate consulting firm Knight Frank.

