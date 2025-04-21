Former deputy minister stands trial over losses exceeding $40 million

HÀ NỘI —Former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoàng Quốc Vượng was in court in Hà Nội yesterday for the start of his trial, accused of abusing his position and power while performing official duties.

Vượng, who previously served as Chairman of the Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) and Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, allegedly caused financial damages exceeding VNĐ1 trillion ($40.1 million) for the group.

Former Director General of the Department of Electricity and Renewable Energy Phương Hoàng Kim, along with ten other defendants, are also on trial.

They are accused on charges of either abuse of position and power while performing official duties or lack of responsibility causing serious consequences.

The trial is expected to run for nine days and is presided over by Judge Nguyễn Xuân Văn, Chief Justice of the Criminal Court of the Hà Nội People’s Court.

According to the indictment, during his tenure as Deputy Minister, Vượng was assigned responsibility for the Department of Electricity and Renewable Energy.

From 31 August 2018 to 6 April 2020, he directly oversaw the drafting of Decision No. 13/2020/QĐ-TTg on the mechanism to encourage solar power development in Việt Nam.

Allegedly driven by personal gain, authorities say Vượng received VNĐ1.5 billion ($57,900) from the Trung Nam – Thuận Nam Solar Power Company board chairman Nguyễn Tâm Thịnh. Afterwards, Vượng allegedly instructed the department to draft Decision 13 in a manner that expanded eligibility for preferential electricity pricing.

He also allegedly agreed to approve a proposal for additional planning for the Trung Nam – Thuận Nam Solar Power Plant project, requesting a price mechanism of 9.35 US cents/kWh for the project.

In the performance of his duties, Vượng fully understood the Government's policies and the Prime Minister's instructions on mechanisms and policies to support Ninh Thuận Province with solar power projects.

Vượng is thus accused of deliberately exploiting his official position.

Investigators concluded that between 2020 and 2024, EVN purchased electricity from two solar power plants at the preferential rate, paying over VNĐ4 trillion ($154 million).

This led to financial losses to the group of more than VNĐ1 trillion ($40.1 million) due to the pricing mechanism being applied unlawfully.— VNS