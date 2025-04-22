Politics & Law
Home Society

Gear up for national pride

April 22, 2025 - 10:19
The streets of HCM City are bursting with pride as preparations take place for the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and the national reunification day on April 30. People are ecstatic to prepare for the exciting activities such as military parades, fireworks and aircraft displays.

Society

Over 200,000 makeshift houses eliminated nationwide

The “Joint Effort to Eliminate Makeshift and Dilapidated Houses Nationwide by 2025” campaign, launched by the Prime Minister, is being implemented with high determination and significant effort by provinces and cities nation-wide, aiming to complete the eradication of such housing by 2025.

