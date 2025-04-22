Gear up for national pride

The streets of HCM City are bursting with pride as preparations take place for the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and the national reunification day on April 30. People are ecstatic to prepare for the exciting activities such as military parades, fireworks and aircraft displays.
In the past, farmers lacked knowledge of safe vegetable-growing practices. Under the project, they now receive training on proper fertilisation and plant care, ensuring the produce meets food safety standards.
A wheelchair to support people with disabilities suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) invented by students is expected to improve their quality of life, especially in communication and movement.
The HCM City’s High People’s Court has reduced Vietnamese real estate tycoon Trương Mỹ Lan’s life sentence to 20 years for fraud, but due to a concurrent death sentence from a separate trial, she faces execution.
The “Joint Effort to Eliminate Makeshift and Dilapidated Houses Nationwide by 2025” campaign, launched by the Prime Minister, is being implemented with high determination and significant effort by provinces and cities nation-wide, aiming to complete the eradication of such housing by 2025.
Former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoàng Quốc Vượng, who previously served as chairman of the Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN), faces charges of abusing his position and power while performing official duties.