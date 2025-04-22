Two dead in shocking street assault, car fire in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — Police in Đà Nẵng are investigating a horrific suspected murder-suicide that took place early Tuesday morning on Hoàng Thị Loan Street in Liên Chiểu District, leaving two people dead and a car completely engulfed in flames in the middle of the busy road.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred at approximately 7.30am. Witnesses saw a black seven-seater Mitsubishi Xpander suddenly stop while travelling in the direction of the Ngã Ba Huế Overpass.

As soon as the car door opened, a woman staggered out and collapsed on the road near the front passenger door. Moments later, a man exited the vehicle holding a knife and sat down next to the woman’s body.

The woman, identified as 32-year-old N.T.M.Q., a resident of Hải Châu District, apparently managed to open the car door and escape onto the street before succumbing to her injuries.

As bystanders attempted to intervene, the alleged attacker, later identified as 32-year-old H.A.T., a resident of Hòa Phước Commune in Hòa Vang District, threw down the knife, got back into the vehicle, and set it on fire. Despite frantic efforts from bystanders using fire extinguishers, the flames quickly engulfed the car, and H.A.T. was later found dead inside.

Preliminary reports suggest the pair were lovers who had a heated argument inside the car that escalated into violence, leading to the man fatally stabbing the woman.

Police swiftly cordoned off part of Hoàng Thị Loan Street after the incident. The car was completely engulfed in flames and had to be extinguished by emergency services using foam.

By around 10.00am, after collecting evidence and examining the scene, authorities removed the bodies and towed the burned vehicle away.

The case is currently under active investigation by Đà Nẵng police, who are working to clarify the sequence of events and motives behind the deadly incident. — VNS