Foreigners can apply for e-identification accounts starting July 1

HÀ NỘI — Foreigners residing in Việt Nam can apply for an account on the national identification app VNeID under a pilot programme starting July 1 this year, according to an officer from the Ministry of Public Security's National Data Centre.

The centre, also known as C06, has issued more than 62 million individual accounts and 292 million accounts for organisations, which are used for online public services.

Speaking at a seminar on ensuring safe and convenient use of VNeID, the centre’s deputy director, Major Trần Duy Hiển, said that VNeID is a nationwide application, which means data safety and maintaining uninterrupted system operations are of utmost importance.

To ensure the safe and convenient operation of VNeID, authorities have implemented key requirements on legal frameworks, data, security and safety, infrastructure and resources.

In addition to the basic information automatically updated to the app by C06, citizens have control over whether they want to integrate their other documents into the app, such as their social insurance certificate or driver’s licence.

The crucial factor is ensuring information security by giving the individual’s consent when they upload additional data to the app, said Hiển. They also have the right to cancel data integration requests and must be informed about the purpose of the data usage, he added.

C06 has also formed data connections with 12 banks, but the agency does not deliberately extract and share data with these financial institutions, Hiển noted. Instead, a bank can issue a request, and C06 must obtain the citizen’s consent on VNeID before the individual’s data can be shared.

This is a mandatory safety measure that must be followed when implementing any services on VNeID, the officer said.

In addition to active research and development on VNeID features, C06 has also set up information channels on popular social media platforms, such as Facebook and Zalo, to collect public feedback, aiming to make VNeID as convenient as possible for the people. — VNS