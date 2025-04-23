EVN prepares power supply plans to meet rising demand in 2025

HÀ NỘI – Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has outlined a series of proactive measures to ensure stable electricity supply across the country in 2025, as national power demand is expected to surge significantly.

According to EVN, the total system load capacity this year is estimated to hit 54,510MW, marking an increase of 11.35 per cent compared to 2024. Commercial electricity output is forecast at 300.9 billion kWh, with contingency plans raising this figure to 305.6 billion kWh to accommodate high-growth scenarios.

The warning comes as heatwaves begin to grip parts of the country, with northern and southern regions already experiencing temperatures of up to 38 degrees Celsius. The spike in temperatures has caused a notable rise in electricity use, especially for cooling and domestic purposes.

“This puts considerable pressure on the national grid, from power generation and transmission to distribution,” said Deputy General Director of EVN, Võ Quang Lâm.

“Ensuring a stable power supply during peak heat periods requires not only the efforts of the electricity sector, but also close cooperation from households, businesses and the broader community.”

While cooler weather at the beginning of the year slowed demand slightly, EVN reported that commercial electricity output in the first quarter of 2025 still reached 63.645 billion kWh, a year-on-year increase of 4.43 per cent. However, demand is expected to continue climbing as the hot season intensifies.

EVN has developed multiple supply scenarios to ensure energy security, including provisions for demand growth of up to 12–13 per cent.

EVN is carrying out ten major power projects totalling 8,800 MW, with key works set for completion in 2025, including the Hòa Bình Hydropower expansion, Quảng Trạch I Thermal Plant, major transmission lines and the Côn Đảo grid link.

In addition to infrastructure investment, EVN and its subsidiaries are rolling out demand-side management initiatives, including load shifting, power-saving campaigns and encouraging customers to use electricity more safely and efficiently. — VNS