Việt Nam to host 20th UN Vesak Day, highlighting Buddhist insights for global peace

A comprehensive programme of activities has been scheduled: • May 3: Delegates will pay homage to the Indian national relics of the Buddha in Thanh Tâm Pagoda in Bình Chánh District and the heart relic of Bodhisattva Thích Quảng Đức at Việt Nam Quốc Tự (The National Pagoda of Việt Nam) on Street 3/2. In Láng Le Park, a Buddhist cultural exhibition and a food festival will take place in the morning, showcasing artefacts and culinary traditions, and a traditional cải lương opera performance in the evening, featuring the Buddha's life. • May 4: International delegates will begin arriving at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City. • May 5: Additional arrivals of international guests are expected at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport. A preparatory meeting of the International Council for the UN Day of Vesak and the national organising committee will be convened at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Bình Chánh District. Delegates will visit a centre for children affected by Agent Orange in District 3 and attend a Buddhist cultural exhibition at the academy's campus in the morning. They will be hosted in a formal banquet at the Independence Palace in District 1 at 5:30 pm. The evening will continue with a performance of 'Vesak Thiêng liêng' (Sacred Vesak) at Láng Le Park. • May 6: The official opening ceremony of the UN Day of Vesak 2025 will take place, with a series of keynote presentations and thematic discussions addressing the celebration’s main topics. A memorial ceremony will be held to honour fallen soldiers in the struggle for national reunification, followed by an international lantern festival. • May 7: An international scientific conference will be convened, covering discussions on peace, sustainable development and applying Buddhist teachings to contemporary issues. An international Buddhist arts performance will take place at Sa La Theatre in the Thủ Đức District. • May 8: A closing ceremony will mark the culmination of the main events. Delegates will visit the Bà Đen Mountain in Tây Ninh Province. • May 9: The day is reserved for seeing off the international delegates as they depart for their home countries. In addition to the activities, special veneration ceremonies for the Buddha's relics will be held at Thanh Tâm Pagoda from May 2 to 8, Bà Đen Mountain from May 9 to 12, Quán Sứ Pagoda from May 14 to 16, and Tam Chúc Pagoda from May 17 to 21, before returning to India.