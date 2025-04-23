Việt Nam to host 20th UN Vesak Day, highlighting Buddhist insights for global peace

|Venerable Thích Gia Quang, Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and Head of VBS's Central Information Committee, speaks at the press briefing on Tuesday. — VNS Photo Lê Việt Dũng
HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will host the 20th United Nations Day of Vesak, a celebration of the birth, enlightenment, and passing away of the Buddha, between May 6 and 8, a senior Buddhist leader said on Tuesday.
Venerable Thích Gia Quang, Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and Head of VBS's Central Information Committee, emphasised the event’s significance during a press briefing.
"Hosting UN Day of Vesak 2025 (UNDV 2025) is an opportunity to honour the peace-loving spirit of the Vietnamese people and demonstrate the country's policy of religious unity and respect for religious freedom," he said.
The UNDV 2025's theme is 'Unity and inclusivity for human dignity: Buddhist insights for world peace and sustainable development'. This focus highlights the event’s aim to address pressing global challenges through Buddhist teachings.
About 2,700 delegates are expected to participate, including 1,250 international guests from 85 countries and territories. The diverse assembly will feature Buddhist leaders, high monks, scholars and academics.
High-profile attendees include the President of Sri Lanka, the Deputy Chairman of the Republic of Buryatia (Russia), the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of the Republic of India and the Minister of Cult and Religion of the Kingdom of Cambodia, alongside UN officials and ambassadors accredited in Việt Nam.
The UN Day of Vesak, recognised by the UN General Assembly on December 15, 1999, was established as a cultural-religious celebration of Buddhism that promotes peace.
Việt Nam successfully hosted the celebration in 2008, 2014, and 2019, with this the 20th edition, again expected to reinforce the country's international role in promoting peace and religious dialogue.
Further information is available on the official event website: www.undv2025vietnam.com. — VNS
A comprehensive programme of activities has been scheduled:
• May 3: Delegates will pay homage to the Indian national relics of the Buddha in Thanh Tâm Pagoda in Bình Chánh District and the heart relic of Bodhisattva Thích Quảng Đức at Việt Nam Quốc Tự (The National Pagoda of Việt Nam) on Street 3/2.
In Láng Le Park, a Buddhist cultural exhibition and a food festival will take place in the morning, showcasing artefacts and culinary traditions, and a traditional cải lương opera performance in the evening, featuring the Buddha's life.
• May 4: International delegates will begin arriving at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City.
• May 5: Additional arrivals of international guests are expected at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport.
A preparatory meeting of the International Council for the UN Day of Vesak and the national organising committee will be convened at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Bình Chánh District.
Delegates will visit a centre for children affected by Agent Orange in District 3 and attend a Buddhist cultural exhibition at the academy's campus in the morning.
They will be hosted in a formal banquet at the Independence Palace in District 1 at 5:30 pm. The evening will continue with a performance of 'Vesak Thiêng liêng' (Sacred Vesak) at Láng Le Park.
• May 6: The official opening ceremony of the UN Day of Vesak 2025 will take place, with a series of keynote presentations and thematic discussions addressing the celebration’s main topics.
A memorial ceremony will be held to honour fallen soldiers in the struggle for national reunification, followed by an international lantern festival.
• May 7: An international scientific conference will be convened, covering discussions on peace, sustainable development and applying Buddhist teachings to contemporary issues.
An international Buddhist arts performance will take place at Sa La Theatre in the Thủ Đức District.
• May 8: A closing ceremony will mark the culmination of the main events. Delegates will visit the Bà Đen Mountain in Tây Ninh Province.
• May 9: The day is reserved for seeing off the international delegates as they depart for their home countries.
In addition to the activities, special veneration ceremonies for the Buddha's relics will be held at Thanh Tâm Pagoda from May 2 to 8, Bà Đen Mountain from May 9 to 12, Quán Sứ Pagoda from May 14 to 16, and Tam Chúc Pagoda from May 17 to 21, before returning to India.