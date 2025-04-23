60 outstanding individuals honoured for building, protecting, and developing HCM City

HCM CITY — HCM City on April 23 honoured 60 outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the cause of building, protecting and developing the city over the past 50 years.

The city’s Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee solemnly held a ceremony to acknowledge the important contributions of these distinguished individuals to the city’s development in the period of 1975–2025.

The honour also affirms their vital role in the city’s sustainable growth and inspires younger generations to follow their example, continue their legacy, and spread positive values throughout society. It promotes dedication, responsibility, and creativity in their work.

The city paid tribute to 31 individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the city, including former secretary of the city’s Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Linh, a former Politburo member.

Phạm Hùng, former Politburo member Võ Văn Kiệt, former Politburo member Phan Văn Khải, Hero of Labour and Professor Trần Văn Giàu, Hero of Labour and People’s Doctor Dương Quang Trung, historian Nguyễn Đình Đầu, musician Trịnh Công Sơn, professor Trần Văn Khê, researcher Trần Bạch Đằng, People’s Artist Phùng Há, among others, were also honoured.

In politics and public administration, the city honoured former Politburo member and former State President Nguyễn Minh Triết, former Politburo member and former State President Trương Tấn Sang, and former Vice State President Trương Mỹ Hoa, among others.

The honourees in education, healthcare, and science and technology included the Hero of Labour, Professor, and People’s Doctor Trần Đông A; the Hero of Labour, Professor, and People’s Doctor Nguyễn Chấn Hùng; the Hero of Labour, Professor and Doctor Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Phượng; and the Hero of Labour and historian Nguyễn Đình Tư, among others.

In the economic sector, the city honoured five outstanding contributors, including former deputy head of the city's National Assembly delegation Dr. Trần Du Lịch, Hero of Labour and dairy firm Vinamilk's CEO Mai Kiều Liên, Hero of Labour and former chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Saigon Co.op Nguyễn Thị Nghĩa.

Speaking at the event, the municipal People’s Committee Chairman Nguyễn Văn Được said that the achievements the city has attained over the past 50 years are thanks to the vital contributions of generations of predecessors who have devoted themselves with great dedication and creativity to the city’s development.

Among them, the honoured individuals today have played particularly important roles.

“HCM City has come to a deeper understanding of the values and lessons drawn from the nation’s practical struggles. These continue to strengthen our will and determination in the ongoing effort to build and defend the nation,” he said.

The glorious accomplishments of the past serve as both a foundation and a driving force for the city to fulfill its historic mission in a new era called the 'Era of the Nation's Rise', he added. — VNS