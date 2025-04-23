Việt Nam Railways adds trains for upcoming holidays

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Railways (VNR) is enhancing its services to accommodate the rising travel demand during the April 30 – May 1 public holidays, adding extra trips on the North-South route and other popular destinations.

To serve travelers, an additional SE9 train will operate between Hà Nội and HCM City on April 29-30. On the Hà Nội–Hải Phòng route, besides the four regular daily pairs of trains, extra services will run from May 2-4, including LP10 and HP4 departing from Hải Phòng Station, and HD2 from Hải Dương Station.

Routes connecting HCM City to central provinces will also see expanded service, with four additional trips on the Sài Gòn–Đà Nẵng route, eight to Quy Nhơn, six to Nha Trang, two to Phan Thiết, as well as extra trains from Hà Nội to Đà Nẵng and Đồng Hới.

As part of the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification, VNR will operate a special pair of commemorative trains: SE1 departing from Hà Nội Station and SE4 departing from Sài Gòn Station. Named Thống Nhất (Reunification), these trains will depart simultaneously on the evening of April 29 and are scheduled to meet at Đà Nẵng Station at noon on April 30.

To honour this historic occasion, VNR, in collaboration with its partners, will host a farewell ceremony that evening, featuring surprise gifts for passengers aboard the two trains. Additionally, a variety of onboard and station activities are planned to create a memorable experience.

As part of its tribute to those who have served the nation, VNR will also offer a 40 per cent ticket discount to war invalids, sick soldiers, veterans, and relatives of revolutionary martyrs. This special offer applies to travel between April 24 and May 9.

Eligible passengers can purchase tickets directly at railway stations by presenting necessary documents both at the time of purchase and when boarding.

In a unique digital initiative, each train ticket purchased during this period will represent a national flag displayed on VNR’s ticketing system. — VNS