Việt Nam told vigorously apply science, technology to unlock new growth opportunities

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam must vigorously advance the development and application of science and technology, foster innovation and accelerate digital transformation to unlock new growth opportunities and create a fresh impetus for national development, insisted the Prime Minister.

Those fields should not recognise any boundaries be they geographical, gender-based, generational or religious.

The vision is central to Việt Nam’s strategic goal of becoming a modern, industrialised middle-income country by 2030, and achieving high-income developed nation status by 2045.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, who chairs the Central Council for Emulation and Commendation, made the orders on Thursday morning as he presided over the official launch of the nationwide movement titled 'The entire nation emulates in innovation and digital transformation'.

The campaign was launched based on three strategic pillars. The first is to reform mindsets and improve institutional frameworks to create a favourable environment for innovation and digital transformation.

The second is to develop breakthrough technological infrastructure and a highly skilled workforce to meet the demands of the digital era.

The third strategic pillar is to roll out comprehensive digital transformation across all sectors to modernise the economy and improve citizens’ quality of life.

Chính also called for a powerful awakening of national aspirations and urged the political system and the people to foster a spirit of self-reliance, creativity and the optimal use of internal capabilities.

"Citizens and enterprises are both the centre and the driving force of the transformation,” he said.

Scientists play a pivotal role, while the State must lead and facilitate national progress in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Chính said the launch of the movement is a pivotal moment, giving tangible form to the Party’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

He added that in today’s world, embracing the fields is not merely a matter of choice, but a critical necessity.

“Science, technology, innovation and digital transformation are the only viable paths to overcoming challenges, seizing opportunities and building a strong, autonomous economy and a modern, civilised society," he said.

The resolution, adopted by the Politburo, is considered a landmark directive, serving as a guiding compass for sustainable and rapid development.

It issues a clarion call to the entire Party, people and army to strive together to lead the nation confidently into a new era of prosperity and modernity.

Under the leadership of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat, headed by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, as well as with decisive actions by the Government, ministries, local authorities and particularly the public and business communities, Việt Nam has already achieved significant results in advancing science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

The advances have supported socio-economic development, national defence, environmental protection and climate change mitigation.

However, he also pointed out remaining challenges, such as the institutional framework is not yet truly conducive, the infrastructure remains incomplete and human resource and governance capabilities have not reached their full potential.

Chính required that by 2030, Việt Nam aims to build scientific, technological and innovation capacities at an advanced level across key sectors, placing the country among the top performers in the upper middle-income group.

The digital economy is expected to contribute at least 30 per cent of GDP, with over 80 per cent of citizens and businesses using online public services.

Digital infrastructure must be cutting-edge, with ultra-high capacity and bandwidth on par with advanced countries.

The country also plans to fundamentally transform public administration, business operations and daily life.

By 2025, Việt Nam seeks to achieve leading global standards in digital Government, the digital economy and society, and digital citizenship, as well as in the digital cultural industry.

It also aspires to become a global frontrunner in cybersecurity, data security and data protection.

He urged every Vietnamese citizen to actively participate in the movement of continuously learning, innovating and upgrading their digital skills.

“Without this, the digital economy and digital society cannot flourish, our nation cannot advance in a fast and sustainable manner,” he said.

Following the launch, representatives from Hải Phòng City, the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union, Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội, and leading enterprises in the science and technology sector expressed their strong support.

They committed to implementing the Prime Minister’s directives with vigour and effectiveness. — VNS