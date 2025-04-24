VietnamPlus earns global journalism award for 3D journey through Hà Nội’s history

HÀ NỘI — VietnamPlus, the online newspaper under the Vietnam News Agency, was honoured with the Best Innovative Digital Product award by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) for its groundbreaking interactive 3D journalism project on Hà Nội.

The award-winning piece, "70 Years of the Capital’s Liberation: Sacred and Elegant Hà Nội," was recognised at the Digital Media Awards Asia 2025 (DMA), held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Launched to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Hà Nội’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 – October 10, 2024), the project stands as one of Việt Nam’s pioneering interactive 3D journalism efforts, offering readers a truly immersive and innovative experience.

Accessible at www.vietnamplus.vn/70namhanoi, the platform presents historical narratives in a vivid and innovative format, allowing users to actively engage with the stories. Through unique 3D interaction – scrolling on desktops or swiping on smartphones – readers are taken on a dynamic journey through key milestones in Hà Nội's and the nation’s history.

Starting with a 3D model of the Hà Nội Flag Tower, the symbolic centerpiece of the 70th Liberation Day celebrations, readers are taken on an immersive journey through pivotal moments in history. They can relive late President Hồ Chí Minh’s reading of the Declaration of Independence, the nationwide call for resistance in December 1946, the world-shaking victory at Điện Biên Phủ, and the triumphant return of Hà Nội 70 years ago.

Beyond these historical highlights, the platform offers a diverse collection of mega stories, covering subjects such as history, economics, and the cultural essence of life in Hà Nội. Together, these narratives craft a rich and multidimensional portrait of the capital—spiritually profound yet gracefully modern.

This marks the second time VietnamPlus has been recognized by WAN-IFRA. On September 28, 2014, its RapNewsPlus—a news bulletin presented in rap format—won first prize in the “Digital First” category, earning acclaim for its innovative approach to engaging young audiences through mobile devices and digital platforms.

Held over three days (April 23–25) in Malaysia, DMA 2025 is the premier annual media and journalism event in the Asia-Pacific region. Now in its 17th year, the conference continues to serve as a leading forum for digital transformation in the media industry. Since its inception in Singapore in 2009, the event has attracted hundreds of top publishers, journalists, and media executives to share insights, business models, research, and best practices in media innovation.

Founded in 1948, WAN-IFRA now connects 3,000 media and tech organisations, along with 60-member press associations across 120 countries and territories. It is headquartered in France and Germany, with regional offices in Singapore, India, and Mexico. — VNS