50 years of building solid border defense in the city named after Hồ Chí Minh

HCM CITY — Fifty years after the reunification of the country also marks half a century of development for the HCM City Border Guard force.

Over the decades, the force has remained steadfast in fulfilling its core mission as the specialised force responsible for managing and protecting sovereignty, political security, and social order in the city’s maritime border and port gate areas. They have helped build a strong all-people border defence posture and contributed significantly to local socio-economic development.

Safeguarding maritime border sovereignty, security

On May 2, 1975, the People's Armed Police Force of Sài Gòn Port Border Guard (the predecessor of today’s HCM City Border Guard Command) was established in response to the urgent need to take over, manage, and protect the Sài Gòn Port system after reunification.

Today, the HCM City Border Guard is tasked with safeguarding maritime sovereignty and security over a coastal stretch of about 23.5 kilometres and nearly 5,000 square kilometres of sea area.

This includes three coastal communes of Thạnh An, Long Hòa and Lý Nhơn and Cần Thạnh Town in Cần Giờ District, as well as the city's port system comprising dozens of ports, piers, and buoys along two key maritime routes spanning approximately 130km.

Over the past 50 years, the city’s Border Guard has maintained security and order in coastal border areas, effectively inspected and controlled immigration activities at port checkpoints, and has contributed to ensuring political security and public order. This has facilitated the city’s integration and economic cooperation.

Between 2019 and 2024, the city Border Guard assigned 53 Party members to support 235 households in coastal border areas and appointed several officers to participate in local Party committees in Cần Giờ District.

These officers have played an active role in advising and building a strong grassroots political system. The unit has coordinated 1,785 patrol missions with 10,697 officers on rivers, at sea, and at port checkpoints to protect territorial sovereignty and maritime security.

Border protection movements have been integrated with economic, cultural, and social development programmes to improve living standards for residents in border areas.

Initiatives include enhancing the efficiency of “Self-Managed Safe Ship and Boat Teams,” “Self-Managed Security Teams,” four self-managed ferry stations, and the annual “All-People Border Defence Day” featuring meaningful and practical activities.

Colonel Trần Thanh Đức, Commander of the city Border Guard, said that through over 50 years of building, fighting and growing, generations of officers and soldiers have upheld solidarity, discipline, and close ties with local Party committees, authorities, and people.

They have united with other forces to overcome challenges and successfully complete their tasks. These efforts have contributed to a proud tradition of “loyalty and filial piety, unity and coordination, discipline and dynamism, growth through hardship, and a solid defence line,” enriching the heroic legacy of both the Border Guard force and the city.

Contributing to socio-economic development

As a leading economic, trade, and financial hub of the nation and the core of the southern key economic region, HCM City has always emphasised a dual focus of protecting maritime border sovereignty and supporting socio-economic development.

Currently, the city Border Guard oversees and manages 58 ports, 116 piers, and 82 buoys along major rivers such as Sài Gòn, Đồng Nai, Nhà Bè, Lòng Tàu, Soài Rạp and Gò Gia rivers, spanning approximately 130km.

In the past 50 years, the Border Guard has ensured absolute safety for hundreds of thousands of ships, including tens of thousands of foreign passenger and military vessels, and millions of crew members and international visitors.

The force has uncovered and handled thousands of cases threatening political security and public order, dismantled dozens of theft rings aboard ships, intercepted numerous drug trafficking operations into ports, and tackled hundreds of smuggling and trade fraud cases involving goods worth tens of billions of đồng.

Notably, the city Border Guard has been a pioneer in administrative reform in immigration management at seaport checkpoints, creating streamlined processes for individuals and businesses, and supporting the city’s development and integration goals.

Between 2019 and 2024, the force processed immigration and port transfers for over 68,000 ship voyages, 1.2 million crew members, and over 520 million tonnes of cargo.

They also handled procedures for more than 62,000 domestic vessels, 450,000 crew members, and over 251 million tonnes of goods.

Their active participation in safeguarding political security and social order in border and port areas includes combating crimes, especially illegal mineral extraction, smuggling, and commercial fraud.

They identified and handled 774 out of 1,189 suspects, issued administrative penalties in 577 cases involving 967 individuals, contributed over VNĐ11 billion (US$423,205) to the State budget, and seized contraband worth more than VNĐ36 billion ($1.4 million), transferring 143 cases with 166 suspects to the appropriate authorities.

The positive outcomes of the city's Border Guard over the past half-century, especially during the 40 years of national renovation, have significantly contributed to the socio-economic achievements of the city, earning recognition from both leaders and citizens.

Colonel Trần Thanh Đức said the Border Guard would continue to build on 50 years of success by actively contributing to the city’s solid defence posture.

They will accelerate administrative reform in immigration management, ease procedures for individuals and businesses, and strive to counter non-traditional security threats.

These efforts will ensure political stability and social order, supporting the city's economic growth and international integration while building a livable, civilised, modern, and compassionate city. — VNS