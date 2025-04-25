Politics & Law
Home Society

Counterfeit supplement production ring busted

April 25, 2025 - 17:18
The criminals targeted nutritional supplements for children and supplied two products called BABY SHARK and Medi Kid Calcium K2.
The two products, BABY SHARK and Medi Kid Calcium K2, were produced for children with counterfeit documents. Photo cand.com

HÀ NỘI – A counterfeit ring selling fake health supplements for children has been busted.

Police in Hà Nội said the gang used forged test certificates in a bid to prove the goods were safe.

The also claimed the items had been imported from France, Germany and the US.

The suspects targeted nutritional supplements for children and supplied two products called BABY SHARK and Medi Kid Calcium K2.

During the investigation, police determined these products had been manufactured by Herbitech Technology Co., Ltd., located in Phù Lỗ Commune of Hà Nội’s Sóc Sơn District.

The ringleader has been identified as Phạm Vũ Khiêm, director of Herbitech Technology Company.

Phạm Vũ Khiêm, director of Herbitech Technology Company after his arrest. Photo cand.com

Police found that the company had produced and processed more than 200 items worth hundreds of billions of đồng, but lacked any proper quality control.

Although the products were advertised as being imported from France, Germany and the US, their production costs and quality did not match the claims.

At the police station, Khiêm admitted to falsifying product certification results, specifically, altering failed tests to show as passing, in order to release the products to market.

Major Nguyễn Văn Thành said that the counterfeiters would mass-produce supplements according to customer requirements.

To legitimise the fake products and allow them to circulate, the suspects would send samples for testing at authorised labs, asking them to verify whether the ingredients and quantities matched the declared formula.

When test results failed to meet the declared standards, the suspects would either negotiate with the labs to modify the results or falsify entire test certificates, the policeman said. VNS

