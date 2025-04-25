PM urges heightened security measures for the national holiday

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday called on ministries, sectors and local departments to take comprehensive and decisive action to ensure national security and public order during the upcoming holiday marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30 to May 4).

In a directive, the Prime Minister underscored that this year’s celebrations will include a wide array of significant events across the country, with the participation of international delegations and military units. These activities come as the Party and State continue to advance key reforms, including the restructuring of administrative apparatus and the development of a two-tier local governance model.

He warned that hostile forces may exploit these developments to incite opposition against the Party and State or attempt to fracture the country’s unity. Additionally, the expected surge in travel and service demand during the holiday increases the risk of social disorder, criminal activity, public safety issues and fire hazards.

To address these concerns, PM Chính directed ministries and agencies to maintain a high level of preparedness, implement relevant directives on public safety and fire prevention, and ensure consistent and effective deployment of personnel and resources.

The Ministry of Public Security was tasked with proactively safeguarding key infrastructure and events, including major political, economic and cultural activities, as well as ensuring the security of leaders and foreign delegations. The ministry is also to intensify surveillance along vital routes and in sensitive areas to swiftly detect and prevent acts of terrorism and sabotage.

Traffic management around urban gateways and high-traffic areas must also be reinforced.

The ministry was further instructed to lead a crackdown on all forms of crime and social vices, particularly cybercrime, gambling and drug-related offences, to maintain a safe and stable environment for citizens.

Fire safety and prevention must also be a priority, especially in high-risk locations such as public venues for commemorative events, high-rise residential buildings, rental properties and mixed-use premises that combine living and business spaces. Public awareness campaigns and regulatory enforcement in these areas are to be strengthened.

The Ministry of National Defence is to monitor and analyse activities in cyberspace, prepare countermeasures against threats to national security and bolster border patrols to curb illegal crossings.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism was assigned to work with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education and Mass Mobilisation to enhance public communication campaigns. These efforts should focus on promoting safety knowledge, legal awareness and security protocols.

The ministry is also to coordinate with Public Security forces to combat harmful online content that seeks to divide the nation’s unity.

Lastly, People’s Committees in centrally-run cities and provinces must lead local efforts in monitoring the situation, developing contingency plans and ensuring that no disturbances threaten public safety and social order during the holiday period. — VNS