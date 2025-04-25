Traffic restrictions in HCM City for April 30 celebrations

HCM CITY — Vehicles will be banned on several streets in downtown HCM City during rehearsals for celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

The city traffic police have announced traffic adjustments on several key roads.

Traffic will be prohibited or restricted -- no stopping, no parking and limited access for both pedestrians and vehicles -- in areas around Ba Son Bridge from Thủ Đức City to District 1 and Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm, Đinh Tiên Hoàng,Tôn Đức Thắng, Mạc Đĩnh Chi, Hai Bà Trưng, Phạm Ngọc Thạch, Pasteur, Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Trương Định, Nguyễn Du, and Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai streets.

The ban will be effective from 5:30pm on April 25 to 1:00am on April 26 and from 3:00am to noon on April 27.

For the official celebration on April 30, vehicles will be banned from 3:00am to noon.

Nguyễn Văn Chiêm, Lê Quý Đôn, Huyền Trân Công Chúa, Lê Văn Hưu, Hàn Thuyên, Alexandre De Rhodes, Công xã Paris, Đặng Trần Côn, Thủ Khoa Huân, Nguyễn Trung Trực, Đồng Khởi, and some other streets will also be affected.

Alternate traffic routes

Suggested routes to travel from Thủ Đức city to districts 1, 5, 6, 10, Bình Tân, and Bình Chánh:

Route 1: Võ Nguyên Giáp - Mai Chí Thọ - Sài Gòn River Tunnel - Võ Văn Kiệt - onward to districts 5, 6 and Bình Chánh.

Route 2: Võ Nguyên Giáp - Mai Chí Thọ - Sài Gòn River Tunnel - Võ Văn Kiệt - Trần Đình Xu (or Nguyễn Văn Cừ) - Trần Hưng Đạo - Nguyễn Văn Cừ - Lý Thái Tổ - 3 tháng 2 Street - to districts 10 and Bình Tân.

Route 3: Võ Nguyên Giáp - Sài Gòn Bridge - Điện Biên Phủ - Đinh Tiên Hoàng - Võ Thị Sáu - 3 tháng 2 Street.

Route 4: Võ Nguyên Giáp - Sài Gòn Bridge - Điện Biên Phủ - Hàng Xanh Roundabout - Bạch Đằng - Phan Đăng Lưu - Hoàng Văn Thụ - Phan Đình Giót - Trường Sơn.

Route 5: Võ Nguyên Giáp - Võ Văn Ngân - Tô Ngọc Vân - Phạm Văn Đồng - Hồng Hà - Trường Sơn - Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport or continue along Trường Sơn - Hoàng Văn Thụ - Xuân Hồng - Xuân Diệu - Trường Chinh - Lý Thường Kiệt - Lạc Long Quân, and onward to other destinations.

From Bình Thạnh District to districts of 10, 11, 12, Củ Chi, Hóc Môn, options include Điện Biên Phủ, Đinh Tiên Hoàng, Võ Thị Sáu, Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Công trường Dân Chủ Roundabout, and 3 Tháng 2 Street and Điện Biên Phủ, Xô Viết Nghệ Tĩnh, Bạch Đằng, Phan Đăng Lưu, Hoàng Văn Thụ, and Lăng Cha Cả Roundabout.

From Củ Chi and districts 12 and Tân Bình to districts 4, 6, 7, 10, Bình Thạnh, and Cần Giờ and Thủ Đức city, multiple routes include Lê Quang Đạo, Trường Chinh, Cộng Hòa, Hoàng Văn Thụ, Cách mạng tháng Tám, Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, and Nguyễn Văn Cừ.

From districts 4 and 7 to Củ Chi, Hóc Môn and Tân Bình districts, the route is Nguyễn Văn Linh, Tân Thuận 1 or 2, Nguyễn Hữu Thọ, Nguyễn Tất Thành, Hoàng Diệu, and Nguyễn Hữu Thọ.

Access prohibited

All motor vehicles, including cars and motorbikes, will be prohibited from the restricted zones except vehicles with proper passes meant for official duties.

Residents returning home, hotel guests and staff attending to urgent duties may enter the restricted areas on foot with valid identification (ID card, passport, etc.) or contact the local police for assistance.

No vehicles will be allowed inside the security zones.

Important notes for citizens

Individuals must comply with traffic police’s instructions and signage in restricted areas.

Traffic plans may be adjusted based on real-time conditions to minimise disruption.

The public can watch the ceremonies on 20 giant LED screens at key locations, six on Lê Duẩn Street, three each on Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa and Lê Lợi streets, two each on Nguyễn Huệ, Đồng Khởi, Điện Biên Phủ, and Nguyễn Đình Chiểu streets.

They will also be broadcast on TV and online platforms.

Due to the extremely limited availability of parking in the controlled areas, the use of personal vehicles is discouraged, and visitors are urged to use public transportation.

Goods and passenger transport businesses are requested to adjust their travel routes and schedules if they plan to pass through affected areas.

The traffic police have also proposed that motorcycles should be allowed to pass through the Saigon River Tunnel during certain otherwise-banned times (11:00pm on April 22 and 25 to 1:00am on April 23 and 26). — VNS