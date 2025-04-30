Việt Nam repatriates 221 citizens detained in Myanmar for immigration violations

HÀ NỘI — A total of 221 Vietnamese citizens detained in Myanmar for breaching immigration regulations returned home on April 28-29 on three flights from Bangkok, Thailand.

The repatriation was co-organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security, Việt Nam's diplomatic missions in Myanmar and Thailand, and relevant domestic, Myanmar and Thai authorities.

Earlier, 39 other Vietnamese citizens were brought home on April 9.

The MoFA has on multiple occassions urged Vietnamese citizens to be cautious about job offers abroad that promise “easy work with high pay” but do not require qualifications, contracts, or formal recruitment channels.

It advised individuals to thoroughly research job details, locations, the credentials of recruiters, insurance policies, and benefits, and to consult relevant authorities before accepting overseas work to avoid becoming undocumented migrants.

For assistance, Vietnamese citizens or their relatives in Myanmar can contact the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar via its phone number +95 966088 8998 and email vnembmyr2012@gmail.com as well as the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand at +66 8989 666 53 and vnemb.th@mofa.gov.vn. They can also call the foreign ministry’s consular protection hotline at +84 981 84 84 84 or send their requests to the email address baohocongdan@gmail.com. — VNS