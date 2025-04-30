Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Việt Nam War – most unjustified conflict of 20th century: US college poll

April 30, 2025 - 11:07
The findings published on The Hill website showed that 44 per cent of adults view the war unjustified, while 50 per cent admitted they still had not clear idea what the US was even fighting for in Việt Nam.
View of anti-Việt Nam War protestors around the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool in October 1967. — Photo from Getty Images

WASHINGTON DC — The Việt Nam War, as known internationally, is considered the most unjustified conflict of the last century, according to a recent public opinion survey conducted by Nexstar Media Group and Emerson College of the US, marking the 50th anniversary of the war's end.

The findings published on The Hill website showed that 44 per cent of adults view the war unjustified, while 50 per cent admitted they still had not clear idea what the US was even fighting for in Việt Nam.

About a quarter of those polled were actual Việt Nam War veterans while 46 per cent of Việt Nam veterans polled said the conflict was not justified.

“Across the board, Americans told us the US should not have gotten involved in a conflict that claimed the lives of more than 58,000 service members and many, many more Vietnamese soldiers and civilians”, Emerson Polling Director Spencer Kimball told The Hill.

Up to 43 per cent of Americans polled said the US has not learned its lesson and has not become more cautious of getting involved in foreign conflicts.

The survey shed light on the lessons of the two-decade war, its profound impact, and the Americans’ feelings on the war all these years later. — VNA/VNS

Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day April 30 Vietnam War

see also

More on this story

Society

Emergency medical teams stand by for April 30 celebrations

The Department of Health and major hospitals in HCM City have in place plans to respond to emergencies and other health incidents that could occur during the parade to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025) on April 30.
Society

HCM City inaugurates int’l friendship symbol

As part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025), Hồ Chí Minh City on April 29 inaugurated the International Friendship Symbol at Bạch Đằng Wharf Park.
Society

Tanks for the memories

Witness the incredible demand for Việt Nam News' special 50th reunification anniversary edition, featuring a unique paper craft Tank No. 390! See why readers lined up and how this commemorative issue is inspiring patriotism and historical interest.
Society

Writing history in the midst of gunfire

Fifty years have passed since the end of the American War in Việt Nam, yet retired journalists from the Vietnam News Agency still vividly remember each battle where they captured historical photos. Let’s meet these brave journalists who wrote history in the midst of gunfire!

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom