Việt Nam War – most unjustified conflict of 20th century: US college poll

WASHINGTON DC — The Việt Nam War, as known internationally, is considered the most unjustified conflict of the last century, according to a recent public opinion survey conducted by Nexstar Media Group and Emerson College of the US, marking the 50th anniversary of the war's end.

The findings published on The Hill website showed that 44 per cent of adults view the war unjustified, while 50 per cent admitted they still had not clear idea what the US was even fighting for in Việt Nam.

About a quarter of those polled were actual Việt Nam War veterans while 46 per cent of Việt Nam veterans polled said the conflict was not justified.

“Across the board, Americans told us the US should not have gotten involved in a conflict that claimed the lives of more than 58,000 service members and many, many more Vietnamese soldiers and civilians”, Emerson Polling Director Spencer Kimball told The Hill.

Up to 43 per cent of Americans polled said the US has not learned its lesson and has not become more cautious of getting involved in foreign conflicts.

The survey shed light on the lessons of the two-decade war, its profound impact, and the Americans’ feelings on the war all these years later. — VNA/VNS