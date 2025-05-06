Digital technology for the elderly

By Lê Hương *

(*with additional reporting by Minh Phương)

In a world increasingly driven by digital technology, older generations are often those most at risk of being left behind. But that’s not the case for the seniors of Dịch Vọng Hậu Ward in Hà Nội’s Cầu Giấy District -- they’re embracing change and actively learning how to keep up.

A special AI class is helping elderly residents get comfortable with smartphones and explore the world of AI-powered apps. Taking photos, making videos and joining social networks are no longer intimidating tasks for these tech-savvy seniors.

The initiative is led by retired lecturer Đinh Ngọc Sơn, former deputy head of the Radio – Television Faculty at the Academy of Journalism and Communications. Classes are held right in his home.

Though the room is only a few dozen square metres, it’s always packed. Each class hosts 15 to 20 learners and runs as part of a rotating series of three consecutive sessions. Classes are scheduled in the morning or evening to accommodate different routines - the only requirements: a smartphone and a willingness to learn.

“As soon as the class was announced - just a small pilot with ten people - it filled up in ten minutes,” said 72-year-old participant Trần Thu Hiền. “People in the neighbourhood rushed to register. Within just half a day, the class was full. With that kind of enthusiasm, we knew we had to open more sessions. The demand is huge.”

The first step in class: creating a Gmail account. From there, participants learn how to search online, download useful apps like ChatGPT or Gemini as well as practical ones for navigating public transport, booking Grab rides, or accessing platforms like VNeID.

The class has sparked excitement throughout the community.

“After joining the digital transformation and AI course, I feel much more confident using my phone,” said 75-year-old Dương Sơn Thạc. “Before, I just fumbled around. People used to say YouTube, Facebook and TikTok were useless or risky. But now, I know how to use them wisely. I’m no longer afraid of being scammed.”

Thạc even set up a TikTok account, where he now shares photos of his family and friends.

Instructor Sơn believes that attitude is key. “The guiding principle here is to stay positive - think positively, act positively,” he said. “There’s no room for sadness here, only joy. As we like to say, ‘It’s like scratching an itch - just what people need.’”

Sơn emphasised the importance of lifelong learning in a rapidly changing world - a mindset that shouldn’t exclude the elderly.

In just a few months, the class has welcomed hundreds of seniors. Sơn’s approach begins with simple, user-friendly apps and gradually introduces more complex ones.

“We’re especially cautious with financial apps,” he said. “We always remind them: don’t be afraid, but don’t be greedy. If something promises high returns or ‘easy money,’ it’s likely a scam. Stay smart, and you’ll stay safe.”

To support the programme, Sơn has recruited a team of dedicated volunteers.

Among them is An Thành Đạt, a photojournalist from the Vietnam News Agency, who teaches seniors how to take better photos.

“I help them take meaningful photos they can share in various ways,” Đạt said. “They may be older, but they’re not ‘old.’ Their minds are sharp and their energy is high. It’s just the joints that are a bit slower — that’s perfectly normal. What really stands out is their drive to stay connected through technology.”

Volunteer Kiều Diễm Hương said that many participants have ample time to practise at home, though some face unique challenges.

“Many seniors don’t remember the passwords to their phones - sometimes because the phone actually belongs to their children,” she said. “It can take quite a while just to unlock the phone and start installing apps.”

The success of the class has prompted many in the community to call for its expansion.

“Social media is growing fast, and the values we share online are real and impactful,” Sơn noted. “The key is to ensure that the content is appropriate and meaningful for the elderly. When it is, the benefits are enormous.”

More than just a tech lesson, the class gives seniors the tools to connect, communicate, and thrive in the digital world. VNS